This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 19 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mikel Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay

The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory over holders City to reach a record 21st FA Cup final.

By Press Association Sunday 19 Jul 2020, 1:47 PM
56 minutes ago 582 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5154072
Arsenal will face either Chelsea or Manchester United in the cup final on 1 August.
Arsenal will face either Chelsea or Manchester United in the cup final on 1 August.
Arsenal will face either Chelsea or Manchester United in the cup final on 1 August.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal’s place in the FA Cup final – and head coach Mikel Arteta hopes such nights can convince the forward to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory over holders City to reach a record 21st FA Cup final after Aubameyang struck in either half as Pep Guardiola’s side proved profligate in front of goal.

Fine displays throughout the team ensured a win against the odds for Arteta’s side, who also beat new Premier League champions Liverpool three days ago.

Aubameyang was rested for that game but returned to the side at Wembley with devastating effect, a fine first-half finish added to with a coolly taken second with 20 minutes remaining.

The 31-year-old is out of contract next summer and is yet to agree fresh terms as Arsenal languish 10th in the Premier League.

But Arteta feels the Gabon international is more likely to be tempted into signing an extension if the club can continue to put in such displays.

“Good and beautiful moments, they are always better than the bad ones,” Arteta said.

“As I told you, the way I look at him when I speak with him, he sounds pretty convinced.

“But obviously if he can see that success and the direction we are taking is the right one, I think he will be more positive about it, yes.

“Hopefully it will help him to be more convinced we are going in the right direction.”

Arsenal – who will face either Chelsea or Manchester United in the final on 1 August – could still sneak into Europe through the league given their surprise win over all-conquering Liverpool.

“We are really happy with what has happened in the last four or five days,” added former City assistant Arteta.

“To beat probably the best two teams in Europe is the nicest thing to do so credit to the players for what they are doing, their performances and the level of fight they are showing.”

While City surrendered their Premier League title and can no longer retain the FA Cup, they did keep hold of the Carabao Cup and still have a chance of winning the Champions League.

Guardiola, however, has warned his players they will need to be better than they were in defeat here if they are to advance past Real Madrid – who they meet in Manchester in the second-leg of their round of 16 clash next month.

“We struggled to play at our level. It doesn’t take a genius to realise we have to raise our standards against Madrid if we want to have any chance to go through,” he said, despite his side holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg.

“I don’t have to tell them, they have to know it – we felt it.

“We know the standards that we have to be at in these kind of competitions and maybe we will learn it, maybe not.

“The last game against Bournemouth was not good and today the first half was not good.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie