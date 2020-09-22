BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 22 September 2020
Barcelona offload Chilean midfielder Vidal to Inter Milan

The Catalan giants have said they need to sell players before Ronald Koeman can bring his transfer targets in.

By AFP Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 10:34 AM
26 minutes ago 689 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5211643
The 33-year-old has been at Barca since 2018.
Image: PETER SCHATZ
Image: PETER SCHATZ

CHILEAN MIDFIELDER ARTURO Vidal has left Barcelona to join Inter Milan, the Serie A club confirmed this morning.

The 33-year-old arrived at Milan Linate airport on Sunday ahead of a medical early Monday morning, and his permanent move has now been announced.

According to reports, Vidal has signed a two-year contract, with an option of a third one, with Inter paying Barca €1 million in variables.

The Catalan giants need to sell players before new manager Ronald Koeman can bring in his own transfer targets. 

Vidal reunites with Antonio Conte, who coached him at Juventus, where he won four Serie A titles in as many seasons before leaving for Bayern Munich in 2015.

He won the Bundesliga three times before leaving for Barcelona in 2018, where he also won La Liga.

© – AFP 2020

