Thursday 24 March 2022
Ash Barty would ‘never say never’ about returning to professional tennis

The 25-year-old also hinted at a role with junior tennis in her home country.

By Press Association Thursday 24 Mar 2022
Ash Barty.
Image: PA
Image: PA

ASH BARTY HAS said she would “never say never” about returning to professional tennis following her shock retirement.

In response to a question about the prospect of making a comeback, the Australian said: “Well, you never say never, it’s a long way off.”

Barty also hinted at a role with junior tennis in her home country, saying that “seeing the smiles” of the faces of younger players taking up the sport had reminded her “of why I started playing”.

She said she was looking forward to working with younger players “throughout the communities, seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces, bringing them the opportunities to play tennis”, adding: “It reminds me of why I started playing.”

When asked if that meant she would have a formal position with junior tennis, Barty smiled and said she had “no details to share as yet.

“That’s just a goal and a dream of mine, to be able to give back to the sport that has given me so much,” she added.

“Obviously young girls and juniors is an area that I’m really interested in. Yeah, down the track I’m hoping I’ll be able to contribute in some way.”

She told reporters she was leaving the circuit because the “timing is right”.

“Timing is everything, I’m a big believer in that. And for me the timing is right,” she said.

One day earlier, the reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion said she was retiring from the sport for a second time to “chase other dreams”.

Press Association

