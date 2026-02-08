O’Brien propels UCC to long-awaited Ashbourne Cup triumph

Camogie results

Ashbourne Cup

UCC 2-16 0-07 UCD

Purcell Cup

UL 2-09 1-12 Mary I

Fr Meaghair Cup

University of Galway 5-19 1-05 TCD

UCC’S 23-YEAR HOODOO in the Ashbourne Cup has finally come to an end after they easily brushed aside the challenge of UCD in this afternoon’s Electric Ireland showpiece final at DCU Sportsgrounds.

Sarah O’Brien was the star of the show for UCC, settling the pre-match favourites into the game by winning a free for the opening point and following up with a score from play, then wrapping up a stellar all-round showing with two late goals to put real distance between the sides on the scoreboard.

That immediate initial impression forced the UCD management to pull their talisman, Kilkenny’s Grace Walsh, back into the full-back line to try and curtail the Limerick star. While the battle between these two players was a real clash of the titans, Walsh’s influence further outfield was sorely missed by the Dublin students.

With their nerves eased by that fast start, Niamh McNabola kept the pressure on with a point, O’Brien moved over to the left corner to add another score and AFLW-bound Cork dual star, Aoife Healy drove through the defence to set up a Sophie Pembroke point, making it 0-5 to no score after 10 minutes.

There were 23 minutes on the clock by the time UCD finally got off the mark, Ciara Curtin neatly poaching the sliotar and whipping it through the posts off her left after an Amy Carey free was batted clear of the UCC goalmouth.

A score of real class from UCC, set up by O’Brien and slotted through the uprights from a tight angle from Abby Walsh, made it 0-9 to 0-1 at the interval.

UCC added the first four points of the second half as well and while UCD then settled into the game with points from Carey, Curtin and Emma Moran, there was still time for a final flourish from O’Brien.

Her first goal came after she pounced on a break and drove through a gap to finish low underneath Robyn Conlon, her second rifled to the roof of the net when she cut through from the left corner and recovered well after her first attempt was hooked, the last act in a comprehensive win.

The Purcell Cup was the game of the day, where UL picked up the honours after holding out in a tense, defensive battle against Queen’s University where each side scored a mere four times (1-3 apiece) in the second half.

Caoimhe O’Donovan (Offaly), Emma Mulhall (Kilkenny), Aisling Cooney and Aoife Anderson (both Clare) were very strong in the opening half, controlling the middle of the field and ensuring a steady flow of possession for the Shannonside students.

Queen’s made a bright start when Sinéad Quinn powered down the left wing to set up the opening score for Katie Molloy, but Kaci Toomey’s reflexes meant she was first to react to Clodagh Kelly’s save on a Sadhgbh Buttle shot, and UL never trailed from then on.

Queen’s did draw level but UL pulled away again with points from Fianait Dooley and Emma Mulhall and by half time they led by 1-6 to 0-6.

Mulhall was the player who ensured that UL would take the honours as she seized the initiative to score the all-important second UL goal in the 48th minute.

The move started with a sideline ball from the right corner, meaning there were plenty of bodies back. The Conahy Shamrocks player made light of that by scopping up the ball and exploding through a sea of bodies in one fluid movement. Her shot was saved by Kelly but momentum took Mulhall through where she was able to sweep the ball to the net to push the lead out to seven points.

UL were comfortable for most of the remainder of the game but a low strike from Jessica Traynor in the first minute of stoppage time set up a grandstand finish.

Queen’s couldn’t get another clean look at goal however and ultimately time ran out on their bid to build on their Fr. Meaghair Cup win two years ago.

The first contest in this afternoon’s treble header of action at the DCU Sportsgrounds saw University of Galway easily brush aside Trinity College in the 2026 Fr.Meaghair decider.

The Dublin side were effectively done for before they put a score on the board as UG opened up a world of space for their inside forward line and quickly harvested a rich reward.

Aoife Ní Drisceoil’s goal meant that all three inside forwards scored inside the first five minutes and the Cuala club player then turned provider when she got out in front to attack a perfect low delivery, floated a handpass into Leah Murphy who duly hammered the sliotar into the roof of the net.

Twelve minutes were gone when Murphy drove through and once again gave no chance to Lucy Caulfield in the Trinity goal, whipping the ball into the top corner to bring her personal tally to 2-2.

Sinéad Coleman’s point in the 17th minute was a brief respite as Murphy made a superb catch and shot, met with an equally fine save from Caulfield, only for Ní Drisceoil to pounce on the rebound.

Murphy completed her hat-trick before half-time and while Deirdre Cronin gave the Trinity supporters something to cheer about with a goal at the start of the second half, UG continued to rack up points with ease for the remainder of the game.