Ashley Cole appointed to his first manager's job by Serie B club in Italy

ASHLEY COLE HAS been hired as head coach by Cesena, the Italian second division club announced on Sunday, as the former England, Chelsea and Arsenal star embarks on his first senior managerial role.

Cole has been brought in until the end of the season “with an option to renew upon the fulfilment of certain conditions”, Cesena said.

Cole, who as a player won three Premier League titles with Arsenal and Chelsea and the Champions League in 2012, had previously been assistant coach at Everton and Birmingham City, as well as with the England under-21 and senior teams.

The 45-year-old arrived at Cesena following the sacking on Saturday of Michele Mignani, who was dismissed after a run of seven matches without a win put their place in the Serie B play-offs at risk.

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Owned by American businessman Mike Melby, Cesena sit eighth in Serie B, the final play-off spot, but are only two points above Sudtirol with eight matches remaining in the regular season.

– © AFP 2026