Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea defender Cole among players released by Lampard's Derby

Cole joined up with Derby County in January.

Cole joined up with Derby County in January.

ASHLEY COLE HAS not been offered a new contract by Derby County after they failed to earn promotion to the Premier League.

The former England left-back, is set to leave Frank Lampard’s side, who were beaten by Aston Villa in last month’s Championship play-off final.

The club has listed Cole among the players “not currently offered new terms.”

He’s joined by Efe Ambrose, David Nugent and Marcus Olsson, while the loan deals of Fikyao Tomori, Harry Wilson, Mason Mount and Andy King have concluded.

Republic of Ireland international Alex Pearce is also in this list, having agreed to a permanent deal with Millwall last month. He previously joined the side on loan in January.

Cole made 11 appearances in the Championship after reuniting with former Chelsea team-mate Lampard in January.

Lampard continues to be linked with a return to Chelsea should head coach Maurizio Sarri depart.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: