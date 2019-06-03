This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 3 June, 2019
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea defender Cole among players released by Lampard's Derby

The former England star has not been offered a new contract by the club.

By The42 Team Monday 3 Jun 2019, 10:02 PM
1 hour ago 4,759 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4666499
Cole joined up with Derby County in January.
Image: John Walton
Image: John Walton

ASHLEY COLE HAS not been offered a new contract by Derby County after they failed to earn promotion to the Premier League.

The former England left-back, is set to leave Frank Lampard’s side, who were beaten by Aston Villa in last month’s Championship play-off final.

The club has listed Cole among the players “not currently offered new terms.”

He’s joined by Efe Ambrose, David Nugent and Marcus Olsson, while the loan deals of Fikyao Tomori, Harry Wilson, Mason Mount and Andy King have concluded.

Republic of Ireland international Alex Pearce is also in this list, having agreed to a permanent deal with Millwall last month. He previously joined the side on loan in January.

Cole made 11 appearances in the Championship after reuniting with former Chelsea team-mate Lampard in January.

Lampard continues to be linked with a return to Chelsea should head coach Maurizio Sarri depart.

