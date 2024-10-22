Jhon Duran turns angry after setting Aston Villa on their way to another European win

JHON DHURAN HELPED fire Aston Villa to the top of the Champions League table and then reacted angrily to being substituted in the 2-0 win over Bologna.

Duran has made his name as a super sub this season following his penchant for coming off the bench and scoring, including the winner against Bayern Munich last time out, but proved he can also be the main man as he bagged a classy goal having been handed a start in place of Ollie Watkins.

He superbly hooked home in the second half, nine minutes after John McGinn had put the hosts in front at a raucous Villa Park.

But he was immediately taken off and showed he does not like the bench at all as he angrily punched a seat and then headed down the tunnel soon after.

Duran was not around to witness the end of another memorable victory that sent Villa to the top of the standings as their dream Champions League debut continued.

Advertisement

They are the only side to win their opening three games, ahead of a raft of matches on Wednesday night, and with some favourable fixtures to come, Unai Emery’s men have a great chance to finish in the top eight of the revamped competition and earn automatic qualification to the last 16.

Seeing their side top of Europe’s premier competition is a fitting way to celebrate two years of Emery, who celebrates the anniversary of his appointment on Thursday.

The Spaniard took over with Villa facing a Premier League relegation battle and two years later they are now holding their own on the biggest stage.

They were never in trouble against Bologna, who lost by the same scoreline at Liverpool last time out.

Villa took early control and looked dangerous, forcing goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski into two important saves.

First, he palmed away a glancing header from Duran and then shovelled away McGinn’s effort that was bound for the far corner.

It was a case of nearly, but not quite for Emery’s men in the first half as Morgan Rogers came close twice in quick succession as he sent a low drilled shot from distance just wide and then saw Skorupski beat away a shot after Leon Bailey had played him in.

Bailey went close early in the second half before Villa finally made the breakthrough in the 55th minute.

After Ezri Konsa was fouled on the right by former Nottingham Forest midfielder Remo Freuler, McGinn sent in a wicked delivery which evaded everyone and went in at the far post.

The lead doubled nine minutes later as Duran brilliantly flicked Rogers’ cross into the far post.

It was his last action as he was immediately replaced by Watkins and he was not happy about it.

Villa went on the hunt for more goals but it was Bologna who came closest to scoring when Sam Beukema headed against the crossbar from a corner with Emi Martinez beaten.

Still, Emery’s men survived with a clean sheet as they are yet to concede in the Champions League this season.