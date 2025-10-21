Aston Villa warn fans not to display political messages in Maccabi Tel Aviv game

Aston Villa have warned their fans against displaying political symbols, messages or flags during next month’s Europa League clash with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The match has become politicised after Birmingham’s safety advisory group banned supporters of the Israeli side from attending.

Maccabi announced on Monday evening they would decline any away tickets for the November 6 clash at Villa Park after the UK Government had said it was “working around the clock” to ensure fans from both sides could attend.

On Tuesday Villa announced their ticketing policy for the match and warned their fans against breaking UEFA protocols in displaying political messages within the stadium.

Aston Villa can confirm ticket details for its UEFA Europa League league phase game at home to Maccabi Tel Aviv. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 21, 2025

They also imposed sanctions on those wanting to buy tickets, as only supporters with a previous purchase history from before this season will be able to access a ticket.

The club also revealed they will not be selling tickets in what will be a vacant away end and have warned against supporters reselling their tickets.

Villa have been thrown into the eye of the storm after Birmingham’s safety advisory group, the body responsible for issuing safety certificates for every match at Villa Park, last week said that no away fans would be allowed to attend.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer then weighed in, calling the move “wrong” and for it to be overturned.

The Government had been expecting West Midlands Police to set out this week what they would need to police the game safely with both sets of fans present.

The Israeli side said in a statement on Monday evening that it had decided not to accept any tickets for the match for its fans.

The club said: “The wellbeing and safety of our fans is paramount and from hard lessons learned, we have taken the decision to decline any allocation offered on behalf of away fans and our decision should be understood in that context.

“We hope that circumstances will change and look forward to being able to play in Birmingham in a sporting environment in the near future.”