EVENING ALL, WELCOME to our live coverage of the Paul McGrath Derby, as Manchester United rock up to a biosecure Villa Park.

This is a game with stakes at both ends of the table – a win for United will take them to within a point of fourth-placed Leicester City, while Aston Villa are four points from safety and desperately flinging about for buoyancy at the bottom of the league.

United have arguably been the form team of Project Restart, so can they continue that electric form tonight?

Or can Villa upset the odds?

Kick off is at 8.15pm.

Team news follows next!