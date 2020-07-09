Can United close to within a point of the top four?
It’s finished goalless between Bournemouth and Spurs.
Let’s agree never to speak about that game again.
Meanwhile…
There were two 6pm kick-offs today, with the Spurs game still trudging lifelessly along amid 12 minutes of stoppage time.
Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham (Latest score)
Everton 1-1 Southampton (FT)
Team News
Aston Villa
One change for Villa – out goes Kienan Davies for Mbwana Samatta.
🚨 𝗧 𝗘 𝗔 𝗠 𝗡 𝗘 𝗪 𝗦 🚨— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 9, 2020
Presented by @eToro, this is how Aston Villa line up to face Manchester United tonight. 🟣#AVLMUN #AVFC pic.twitter.com/5XSGdD0biJ
Manchester United
United, meanwhile, are unchanged.
📜 Ole names an unchanged starting XI... 🤝#MUFC #AVLMUN @DHLManUtd— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 9, 2020
EVENING ALL, WELCOME to our live coverage of the Paul McGrath Derby, as Manchester United rock up to a biosecure Villa Park.
This is a game with stakes at both ends of the table – a win for United will take them to within a point of fourth-placed Leicester City, while Aston Villa are four points from safety and desperately flinging about for buoyancy at the bottom of the league.
United have arguably been the form team of Project Restart, so can they continue that electric form tonight?
Or can Villa upset the odds?
Kick off is at 8.15pm, and get in touch with us below the line or by email, gavincooney@the42.ie.
Team news follows next!
