Athlone beat Shamrock Rovers to reach FAI Cup final

Shamrock Rovers 0

Athlone Town 2

ATHLONE TOWN beat Shamrock Rovers 2-0 in today’s FAI Cup final semi-final at Tallaght Stadium.

Goals from Kelly Brady and Madie Gibson saw the reigning Premier Division champions and table toppers prevail against Stephanie Zambra’s team.

Athlone, who were coached by interim boss John Sullivan after the shock resignation of manager Colin Fortune last week, will face Bohemians in the final, after the Gypsies beat Treaty United in yesterday’s semi.

The visitors started the stronger.

Summer Lawless made a double save early on, keeping out Kate Slevin’s strike from the edge of the area before stopping Alexis Strickland from close range.

Shamrock Rovers then threatened, as Emily Corbet’s pot shot sailed narrowly over.

The sides looked set to go in all square at the break, before Brady scored from the penalty spot in stoppage time, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

In the second half, Athlone pushed for a second as Izzy Groves headed Brady’s cross just wide.

But in the 73rd minute, the visitors extended their advantage. Groves’ through pass found Gibson, who made no mistake with the finish, as Lawless was unable to keep out the powerful strike.

The Rovers goalkeeper had to be alert in the dying stages to stop Isabel Ryan’s low shot from a tight angle, as Athlone finished a dominant performance strongly, recovering well after their midweek Europa Cup disappointment.

The final takes place on 19 October in Tallaght Stadium.