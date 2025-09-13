Bohemians beat Treaty to reach FAI Cup final

BOHEMIANS BEAT Treaty United 2-0 in this afternoon’s FAI Cup semi-final at Dalymount Park.

The hosts took the lead in the 20th minute.

Leiagh Glennon got the better of Clodagh Daly down the left before her low shot went through the legs of Finnish goalkeeper Liisa Tuomi.

The Dubliners doubled their advantage just after the half-hour mark.

Treaty’s Ayaka Ikeza’s mishit her attempted clearance from a low Sarah McKevitt delivery into the area, and Katie Lovely reacted sharply to the loose ball, firing a first-time finish into the corner of the net.

Lovely and Savannah Kane both went close to extending Bohs’ advantage in the second half as they saw the game out relatively comfortably.

Alban Hysa’s side will face the winners of tomorrow’s game between Shamrock Rovers and Athlone Town in the final on 19 October in Tallaght Stadium.

Elsewhere, in the Women’s Premier Division, Shelbourne easily defeated DLR Waves 4-0 to close the gap on leaders Athlone Town at the top.

Aoibheann Clancy opened the scoring shortly before half-time and a quick-fire double after the break, courtesy of Alex Kavanagh and Mackenzie Anthony, all but ended the game as a contest.

Gabby DelPico put the icing on the cake late on with her first goal for the Reds.

In the day’s other league game, Galway United earned a 2-1 win away to Peamount at Greenogue Park.

Ceola Bergin gave the visitors an early lead from the penalty spot after Aoibheann Costello was fouled in the area after going on a solo run.

Sadhbh Doyle then equalised on the brink of half-time to see the sides go in level at the break.

But Bergin settled a tight contest with a fine finish 12 minutes after the restart.