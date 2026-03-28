Dana Scheriff scores four for five-star Athlone in win over Bohs

Bohemians 2

Athlone Town 5

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

ATHLONE TOWN PUT in a five-star performance to grab a huge three points at Dalymount park. with three wins from the opening three games, the Town are top of the table, ahead of Shamrock Rovers on six points after they beat Sligo Rovers today.

Dana Scheriff grabbed four goals with Alexis Strickland adding a late fifth in a pulsating encounter that saw Aoibhe Brennan and Aoife Brophy reply for the hosts who showed a never say die attitude as 663 onlookers were treated to a seven-goal thriller.

Having had a relatively slow start by their own high standards, Athlone really kicked into gear with an attacking looking line-up as Scheriff started just behind the pacey Hazel Donegan and it was the American who showed off every weapon in her arsenal to put Bohs to the sword.

The visitors got the dream start when skipper Hanna Waesch burst into the area on the right hand-side but was clipped by her namesake Hanna Healy. And with nine-minutes on the clock Scheriff took responsibility, and nonchalantly fired past Rachael Kelly to give her side the lead.

With a spring in their step, The Town started to pop the ball around in the Dalymount sunshine. Having scored an astonishing five goals from corners, or Olyimpico’s, Madie Gibson was at it again narrowly missing the far top corner with a left-footedinswinger minutes later.

Another win for Athlone 🫡 pic.twitter.com/JOu1trfA30 — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) March 28, 2026

Looking for their first victory over the double winners at their eight attempt of asking. The hosts began to get a foothold midway through the first half. The in-form Sarah McKevitt, with two goals and two assists already this season, began to see more of the ball.

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At the half hour mark Bohs got the first opportunity to cause trouble from a set piece. Much like her devilish deliveries a week previous against Cork City, McKevitt delivered another pinpoint ball to the back-post finding Ciara Maher who rose brilliantly to win the first header. Katie Malone kept the ball alive, with her own header as the ball fell kindly for Aoibhe Brennan to spin sharply to volley home from close range.

Kerryanne Brown seemed to take the equaliser personally and hit two stunning long range efforts that forced Rachel Kelly into a full stretch fingertip save, just before rattling the post with the second.

But Alan Murphy’s side were inches away from taking the lead on the stroke of half-time from yet another set-piece when Lisa Murphy, under serious pressure, glanced a header wide from just a couple of yards out.

Bohs were made to pay for the miss just eight minutes after the restart when the sharpshooter Scheriff took on all comers just left of the area and unleashed an unstoppable effort into the far top corner to restore the lead.

Things went from bad to worse as just three minutes later Scheriff grabbed her third with a brave header, getting in front of the onrushing Kelly, to nod home from Gibson’s free-kick grabbing her first ever hat-trick in the Premier Division.

Dana Scheriff hat trick 😍 pic.twitter.com/9Fl2xy5Sqb — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) March 28, 2026

With the game looking just out of reach, the home side showed tremendous grit and determination to haul themselves back into proceedings when Aoife Brophy’s deep cross from the right sailed over everyone and went straight in off the far post.

But again, Sheriff broke the hearts of the raucous home support when she showed all her striker instincts to be in the right place at the right time to tap home having seen Noelle Murray’s effort come back off the post.

And with just seconds remaining substitute Alexis Strickland was on hand to put the cherry on the icing on the cake, as she rounded the helpless Kelly and slotted home into an empty net.

Bohemians: Rachael Kelly; Sarah Power, Ciara Maher, Lisa Murphy, Aoife Brophy; Aoibhe Brennan, Fiona Donnelly (Aoife Sheridan, 46’); Sarah McKevitt (Hannah O’Brien, 57’), Hanna Healy (Lauryn McCabe, 81’), Katie Malone (Leiagh Glennon, 71’); Alannah McEvoy (Savannah Kane, 81’)

Subs not used: Kate Foley, Katie Lovely, Robin Baird, Alex Devoy

Athlone Town: Maria Matthaiou, Muireann Daly, Shauna Brennan, Natalie McNally, Kayleigh Shine; Kerryanne Brown (Emma Mooney, 62’), Hanna Waesch: Rosin Molloy (Isabel Ryan, 58’), Dana Scheriff, Madison Gibson (Alexis Strickland, 84’); Hazel Donegan (Noelle Murray, 58’)

Subs not used: Courtney Maguire, Niamh Dundon, Melissa O’Kane, Danielle O’Neill, Lucy Fitzgerald

Ref: Mark Houlihan

League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division results:

Sligo Rovers 0 Shamrock Rovers 5

Cork City 0 Treaty United 2

Shelbourne – DLR Waves, 4pm kick off