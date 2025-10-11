Athlone lift title in style as retiring legends sign off with goals on thrilling final day

Women’s Premier Division – Results

DLR Waves 1-3 Galway United

Peamount United 3-3 Bohemians

Waterford 3-2 Treaty United

Shamrock Rovers 5-4 Shelbourne

Wexford 2-0 Cork City

Athlone Town 4-0 Sligo Rovers

******

CHAMPIONS ATHLONE TOWN put four goals past Sligo Rovers as they lifted the title in style, while retiring legends signed off with goals on a jam-packed final day of action in the Women’s Premier Division.

Athlone lifted the trophy in Lissywollen this evening after a 4-0 win, having wrapped up back to back titles 10 days ago.

Madie Gibson started the party by breaking the deadlock with less than a minute on the clock, and Golden Boot winner Kelly Brady soon followed suit with her 20th goal of the season.

Athlone celebrate their title success. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Midfield maestro Hannah Waesch made it three with a superb strike in the 26th minute, and Gibson wrapped up the scoring just after the half-hour mark with another customary Olimpico.

Athlone continued to pile on the pressure in the second half, but Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Bonnie McKiernan kept them out, while the champions welcomed Kerryanne Brown and Chloe Singleton back to action after long-term injuries.

Captain Izzy Groves led the celebrations as she lifted the trophy for John John Sullivan’s side. Their attention now turns to securing a first ever domestic double in next weekend’s FAI Cup final against Bohemians.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Áine O’Gorman, Jemma Quinn and Kylie Murphy all scored in their final games for their respective clubs.

O’Gorman and Quinn were on target in a nine-goal thriller at Tallaght Stadium, as Shamrock Rovers edged out Shelbourne.

O’Gorman broke the deadlock for the hosts, before Quinn hit back. Quickfire goals from Taylor White, Katie O’Reilly and Emily Corbet moved Rovers into a 4-1 lead by the 35th minute, and Quinn again responded just before the break.

Noelle Murray and an Aoife Brophy own goal drew Shels level, and it looked like it would finish 4-4, but Anna Butler stepped up with a 94th minute winner for Stephanie Zambra’s side.

Kylie Murphy bowed out with a hat-trick for her beloved Wexford as they beat Cork City 3-0. It was an emotional day at Ferrycarrig Park as Rianna Jarrett also announced her retirement and Nicola Sinnott’s illustrious career was honoured.

Peamount United and Bohs played out a thrilling 3-3 draw as Karen Duggan called time.

Ellen Dolan and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle had Peamount in a commanding lead, before Hannah Healy pulled one back in first-half injury time. Becky Watkins added another for Peas shortly after the restart, before a goalkeeper change was required with Amanda Budden shown a straight red card.

Bohs, buoyed by the numerical advantage and next weekend’s FAI Cup final, hit back through Alannah McEvoy and Hannah O’Brien.

Elsewhere, Galway United defeated DLR Waves 3-1. Lynsey McKey, Amanda Smith and Ceola Bergin scored for the Tribe, with Neema Nyangasi on target for DLR.

And Waterford finished their first season in the league on a high with a 3-2 comeback win against Treaty United.

Bella Flocchini and Madison McGuane (penalty) had the visitors in the ascendency at the RSC, but an 11-minute goal flurry from Meadhbh Doherty, Fiana Bradley and Chloe Atkinson secured all three points for the Blues.