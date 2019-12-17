Athlone Town go local as they appoint new head coach

ATHLONE TOWN AFC have confirmed Adrian Carberry will become the club’s new head coach for the 2020 season.

Carberry’s appointment was confirmed following a meeting of the club’s board on Tuesday evening.

A native of Athlone, Carberry currently works as the FAI development officer for Roscommon.

“I am delighted to be involved,” Carberry said. “It is a great opportunity and I am looking forward to the challenge of being the first team’s head coach.”

Added Town chairman John Hayden: “We are very happy that Adrian has come on board, and we hope that everyone in the town gets behind him and the team when the new First Division season kicks off in the springtime.”