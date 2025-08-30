Athlone Town ladies beat Red Star to secure qualifying spot in Europa Cup

ATHLONE TOWN HAVE secured a qualifying spot for the inaugural Uefa Women’s Europa Cup.

The Midlanders beat ŽFK Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) 2-0 in their Champions League second round qualifying third-place play-off in the Netherlands this afternoon.

Goals in either half from Kelly Brady and Roisin Molloy helped Colin Fortune’s Women’s Premier Division champions to a famous victory in Enschede.

Breiðablik ended Athlone’s Champions League qualifying bid after a 3-1 defeat on Wednesday, but their Europa Cup hopes remained alive in the third-place play-off.

Advertisement

More to follow….