Kelly Brady celebrates her goal. Frank Uijlenbroek/INPHO
Freeup the town

Athlone Town ladies beat Red Star to secure qualifying spot in Europa Cup

Goals from Kelly Brady and Roisín Molloy achieve a famous victory.
2.15pm, 30 Aug 2025

ATHLONE TOWN HAVE secured a qualifying spot for the inaugural Uefa Women’s Europa Cup.

The Midlanders beat ŽFK Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) 2-0 in their Champions League second round qualifying third-place play-off in the Netherlands this afternoon.

Goals in either half from Kelly Brady and Roisin Molloy helped Colin Fortune’s Women’s Premier Division champions to a famous victory in Enschede.

Breiðablik ended Athlone’s Champions League qualifying bid after a 3-1 defeat on Wednesday, but their Europa Cup hopes remained alive in the third-place play-off.

More to follow….

