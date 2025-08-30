The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Athlone Town ladies beat Red Star to secure qualifying spot in Europa Cup
ATHLONE TOWN HAVE secured a qualifying spot for the inaugural Uefa Women’s Europa Cup.
The Midlanders beat ŽFK Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) 2-0 in their Champions League second round qualifying third-place play-off in the Netherlands this afternoon.
Goals in either half from Kelly Brady and Roisin Molloy helped Colin Fortune’s Women’s Premier Division champions to a famous victory in Enschede.
Breiðablik ended Athlone’s Champions League qualifying bid after a 3-1 defeat on Wednesday, but their Europa Cup hopes remained alive in the third-place play-off.
More to follow….
