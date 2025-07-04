American businessman confirmed as new owner of Athlone Town

NICK GIANNOTTI HAS been confirmed as the new owner of Athlone Town AFC.

Giannotti takes over from US-based company owners Valeo Futbol Partnership.

The American businessman is a co-founder of Redball Energy, a Washington-based solar company, and has served as a Director and minority shareholder of Plymouth Argyle FC.

Advertisement

In a statement, Giannotti pledged to be “honest, transparent, thoughtful, and open” with supporters in his new role.

“Many of you may be skeptical, as I am not local to Athlone, but I can assure you that I am not just another disconnected, non-Irish owner,” Giannotti said.

A message from Nick Giannotti. pic.twitter.com/WZQfPucUk4 — Athlone Town AFC (@AthloneTownAFC) July 4, 2025

“I was born and raised in San Diego, California, where I grew up playing football for a club called the Nomads and won three national championships. As a teenager, I was fortunate enough to spend two summers in the Northwest of England playing with the team, witnessing firsthand the significance of football to local communities.

“My father immigrated to the United States from Italy through Ellis Island. His story echoes that of so many Irish families who made a new life abroad. My wife, whose roots trace back to Cork, also studied at university in Dublin. Together, we have two young children, and our family is proud to now become part of the Athlone community.

Related Reads Bohemians are a financial monster in League of Ireland and will only get stronger Shelbourne confirm Joey O'Brien as Damien Duff's full-time successor Losing the LOI's top scorer for €30,000 shows measures clubs must take just to keep up

“Professionally, I co-founded Redball Energy, a solar company I’ve had the privilege to lead for over 15 years. More recently, I’ve had the chance to merge my professional skills and personal passion by serving as a Director and minority shareholder of Plymouth Argyle FC. Football is a lifelong passion of mine, and it is with that same energy, respect, and drive that I come to Athlone.

“While I am not from Ireland, I know how much this club means to its supporters and its town. I understand the responsibility of this role. Please know that I am not here to change Athlone’s identity. I aim to honour it, to protect it, and to grow it alongside all of you.”

Athlone currently sit bottom of the First Division table, having won just three of their 21 league games.