Athlone's Champions League dream - 'It's massive for Irish women's football'

A TOP OF the table league clash takes centre stage this evening, but Athlone Town’s European adventure will soon resume.

Full focus is on Shelbourne in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division currently.

Around 9.30pm tonight, regardless of the result, it will switch to the Uefa Women’s Champions League second qualifying round in the Netherlands.

After emphatic home wins over Cardiff City and ŽNK Agram, Athlone face Icelandic champions Breiðablik UBK on Wednesday, with the winner advancing to a Saturday showdown against FC Twente or Crvena Zvezda.

Whatever happens, the Midlanders are on an historic run: they are the first Irish team since Raheny United in 2014/15 to come through the first qualifying round in the Women’s Champions League. Just Peamount United and St Francis have also done so.

“It’s massive for Irish women’s football,” Athlone star Roisin Molloy tells The 42.

“I think the league has improved massively in the last few years, and there’s a lot of quality in the league. It’s just really important that we’re able to show, on a European level, that we’re not just there to make up the numbers, that we really want to be competing at this level. It was really good for the league, and for Irish football, for us to get through.”

Molloy (14) celebrating a goal against Cardiff City. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Five years after their inception, Athlone’s first European night was a famous one. They beat Cardiff City 4-0 at a sold-out Athlone Town Stadium last month, Molloy the star of the show with two goals and an assist. Three days later, Colin Fortune’s side put Croatian outfit Agram to the sword, sealing their progression with a 3-0 win.

“It was really, really special,” Molloy reflects. “I don’t think we really knew what to expect coming in. We knew there was going to be big crowds, but the atmosphere was unbelievable. It was just a really good feeling.

“We worked so hard last year even to get here, and then this year, with the new squad and management to continue that, and we really want to be successful at this level. We had great support from the club and the staff, and the fans were just amazing. It was just a brilliant few days. And then to get two really good performances and lots of goals as well just topped it all off. It was a brilliant week for everyone.”

Athlone’s rise since the establishment of the women’s team in 2020 has been remarkable. Having climbed the Women’s Premier Division ranks, they won their first FAI Cup in 2023. They followed that up with a league title success last season and, as a result, fly the Irish flag in Europe, like their male counterparts in the 1980s.

After Tommy Hewitt laid the foundations, silverware arrived under Ciarán Kilduff, and Fortune has carried the mantel in 2025. Sligo native Molloy has been there for much of the journey, having joined in 2021.

Advertisement

“When I first came, we were eighth or ninth in the league. At first it was really difficult, we shipped a lot of heavy defeats. To think of where we came from, I don’t think you ever could have told me that (we’d be here).

“I think it was just an accumulation of so many really good people being involved. Tommy [Hewitt] and then Ciarán [Kilduff], they built really good teams. Every year on year, we grew. And I think winning that first trophy, the FAI Cup in 2023 with Ciarán, that was massive, just to win the first trophy and get that feeling, and then to push on and win a league title as well.

“Colin [Fortune] coming in this year, has just continued that on, and he really wants to be successful at a European level as well. It’s been an amazing few years. I definitely wouldn’t have thought it when I first joined the club, but really special.”

Athlone celebrate 2024 league glory. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

It has all come together in recent times, with international players like English captain Izzy Groves, US-born Madie Gibson, and German midfield maestro Hannah Waesch bolstering the homegrown talent.

“We’ve great belief and togetherness in the squad,” says Molloy. “I think we all know if we stick to the game plan and how we play, we’re capable of performances like that.

“The club have definitely pushed that as well. They’ve given us so much backing. Even though there’s been a lot of changes the last few months, they’re always there supporting us.”

While American businessman Nick Giannotti became Athlone’s new owner this summer, there was uncertainty earlier in the season with an aborted takeover. Fortune recently spoke of a “horrible time” and “messy, messy situation” but stressed the unity and resilience of his team. Molloy concurs.

“Obviously there was an awful lot in the news and online and stuff, but to be honest, as a squad, we didn’t know a whole lot about it. We were just so focused on what we were doing.

“It was never spoken about, and I think Colin played a big part in that. He kept us so focused on what we were doing. Obviously, there was a lot going on off the pitch, but I think it definitely did galvanise us. We were so determined to just be successful and to not let it affect us, and I don’t think it did in any way.”

Aged 23, Molloy has just recently finished studying Nutrition at Technological University of the Shannon [TUS] and is undertaking some part-time work before seeking out full-time employment.

Many of her team-mates work full-time jobs, with professional contracts far from widespread since their introduction to the Women’s Premier Division in 2022.

On the ball against Shelbourne. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s a lot of pressure, but they’re so committed to what they’re doing and still doing all the right things and in terms of how they’re training and eating and stuff. It’s really impressive to be able to do that and to be still competing at this level,” says Molloy.

Having more of a focus on football recently has benefitted her own game, while the winger hails Athlone’s support and lack of “financial pressure” through this European adventure.

While domestic matters are taking precedence when we chat, Molloy allows herself to look forward to the next mini tournament in the Netherlands. Cardiff and Agram were out of season, but Breiðablik are flying high atop their league table. The Icelanders reached the group stages in 2021, pitted against the likes of Real Madrid and Paris FC.

Still somewhat of an unknown quantity, FC Twente or Crvena Zvezda then await on Saturday in the final or third-place play-off. Both have Champions League experience, with Twente contesting the group stages last season and Dutch star Jill Roord signing from Manchester City this summer. United are among the other big guns in this round. The group winners advance to the third qualifying round of the champions path.

“It would be massive for us, not just for the players, but for the club and the fans and Irish football as a whole, we want to continue to make history. But we know they’re going to be really tough matches. You don’t qualify for this round without quality. We know we’re going to be up against it, but we’ll study them and prepare properly like always and make sure that we’re ready to compete.

“It would be really big for Irish women’s football if we could do something. I know that there’s Europa Cup spots up for grabs as well, so every game is going to be really important out there. We’re just really looking forward to being able to compete in the competition.”

That alone is a dream come true, having watched from the periphery for years and seen Ireland captain Katie McCabe lift the trophy with Arsenal in May.

McCabe celebrating Champions League success with Arsenal. Jose Breton / INPHO Jose Breton / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s something that you dream of when you’re growing up playing, to play in the Champions League. It’s a bit mad to think . . . when you look at even Katie winning it last year, like to think that we’re even playing in it is really special.

“It’s an amazing feeling. We really want to go out and be as competitive as we can and try and get through. I think we just want to really keep going on this journey, because it’s been so special so far.”

Molloy has family travelling as part of a large Athlone contingent, after they watched last month’s European debut in Lissywollen.

It all adds to the excitement, which is on hold for now.

Tonight’s Shelbourne showdown could have a huge say in the Women’s Premier Division title race: the defending champions trail by two points, but remain the only team unbeaten this season.

After draws with Galway United, Treaty United and Bohemians either side of their European exploits, Athlone will hope to get back to winning ways in the league.

“It’s a massive game for us,” Molloy concludes. “Everyone knows that, and a huge three points that we really need before we head off to Holland.”

Tonight – Athlone Town v Shelbourne, Athlone Town Stadium, 7.35pm, TG4