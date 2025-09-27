Athlone Town on the brink of back to back titles after edging out rivals Shelbourne

Shelbourne 1

Athlone Town 2

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tolka Park

ATHLONE TOWN CAN make it back to back league titles with a win on Wednesday at Turner’s Cross having edged out an injury-plagued Shelbourne who battled right to the final whistle.

Goals from Hannah Waesch and Kelly Brady either side of the break put one hand on the title for The Town, only for Jemma Quinn to set up a nail-biting ending with a powerful header.

Prior to the game, the hosts knew it was now or never as anything less than a win would mean they would end the season trophy-less for the first time in a couple of years.

And the determined Reds started the game like a house on fire, thinking they had taken a crucial lead in the third minute. Leah Doyle’s viciously whipped free-kick from the right wing was nodded home by skipper Pearl Slattery, but the celebrations were cut short when the flag was raised for the narrowest of offsides.

The breathless cup final feel continued as both sides pressed each other relentlessly all over the park, refusing to give an inch.

The double-chasing visitors, who had the insurance policy of the midweek trip to Cork to potentially seal their second league title in a row, went close themselves when Kelly Brady got a yard to turn and ran at the heart of the Shels rearguard. The Town’s star striker cleverly cut inside onto her right but dragged her shot just wide of Amanda McQuillan’s near post.

The added narrative of the battle to finish as the league top scorers added an extra storyline to the heated rivalry as Mackenzie Anthony and Brady looked to fire their side to glory.

The former then stung the palms of Megan Plaschko from a tight angle, having been teed up by Noelle Murray, who was like a player possessed.

Madie Gibson in action against Jess Gargan.

Midway through the drama-filled first half, there was another huge call for the officials to make as Alexis Strickland flew into a challenge on Murray, with the American seemingly going over the top of the ball and, upon reflection, was lucky to receive just a yellow.

Eoin Wearen must have been thinking who he had upset as the host’s injury hoodoo struck yet again. Having already lost Kate Mooney, Keeva Keenan and Kavanagh to nasty injuries, the creative Roma McLoughlin then pulled up with a muscle injury having seen her powerful shot blocked.

The visitors regrouped following the brief stoppage and went agonisingly close to edging ahead when captain Madie Gibson delivered a delightful ball from the left that caused mass confusion, resulting in Brady’s lofted header cleared off the line by the recovering Doyle.

And on the stroke of half time, the league leaders showed their ruthlessness in front of goal to take a huge lead. Shauna Brennan swung in a cross deep from the left that made its way in behind Lucy O’Rourke. Waesch kept the ball alive and cleverly turned back inside the left centre-back and finished from close range to stun the home support.

Both heavyweights continued to slug it out as tension filled Tolka Park with the game on a knife edge.

And just after the hour-mark, it was Athlone who doubled their lead through a lightning quick counter attack.

Substitute Emma Mooney slipped in Brady who then showed incredible strength and athleticism to hold off Leah Doyle and finish calmly through McQuillan’s legs sparking wild celebrations on the Athlone bench. In doing so, she went level with Anthony on 16 goals.

Despite going further behind, the home side refused to drop their head with plenty of time remaining.

Athlone celebrate as Pearl Slattery is left dejected.

Throwing everything they had at the blue and black wall, Megan Smyth-Lynch put the ball on the chest of Slattery who volleyed over with the goal at her mercy, with 20-minutes still to go.

Belief was building and despite time trickling away, the grandstand finish was set up deliciously when Doyle’s inswinging corner was powered home by substitute Quinn.

With just seconds remaining, the hosts earned that one chance they had been so desperately craving. The tireless Anthony battled to retrieve possession, keeping the ball alive, as it sat up invitingly yet again for Slattery who tried to control her shot and keep it low but failed to hit the bottom corner, as Player of the Match Megan Plaschko got down to make what turned out to be a game-winning save as her side held on to go within touching distance of retaining their title.

Shelbourne: Amanda McQuillan; Nia Hannon (Megan Smyth-Lynch, 61’), Pearl Slattery, Lucy O’Rourke; Jess Gargan, Aoibheann Clancy, Rachel Graham (Maeve Wollmer, 61’), Roma McLoughlin (Gabriella Del Pico, 28’), Leah Doyle; Noelle Murray (Jemma Quinn, 68’), Mackenzie Anthony.

Athlone Town: Megan Plaschko; Kellie Brennan, Shauna Brennan, Natalie McNally, Kayleigh Shine; Kate Slevin (Izzy Groves, 90’), Hannah Waesch; Roisin Molloy, Alexis Strickland (Emma Mooney, 59’), Madison Gibson (Isabel Ryan, 78’); Kelly Brady

Referee: Mark Houlihan.

