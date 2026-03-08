Athlone Town clinch first silverware of the season as Scheriff strike lands President's Cup

Athlone Town 1

Shelbourne 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Athlone Town Stadium

AFTER A LONG 148 day wait, the Women’s 2026 season finally kicked off with a tense, tight but entertaining showpiece in Westmeath with Athlone Town grabbing the first silverware of the season thanks to Dana Scheriff’s well taken second-half strike.

Despite it occurring on International Women’s day, there was no love lost between two of the Women’s league of Ireland big hitters who will undoubtedly be in the mix for the top honours yet again this season showing no signs of ring rust with some quality on show, as expected.

As is the nature of the league there were changes aplenty in both camps, for last season’s double winners, John Sullivan added from a position of strength, bolstering the ranks with the likes of Melissa O’Kane, the returning Dana Scheriff and – in one of the most talked about moves in recent years – Shels legend, Noelle Murray amongst others.

The reigning President Cup holders opted for a change of tact, overhauling the side from top to bottom firstly, and somewhat surprisingly at the time replacing boss Eoin Wearen with Sean Russell.

The Reds recruitment drive then came from both within the league and abroad with Peamounts flying winger Becky Watkins making the trip from South to North Dublin, Aoife Kelly following a similar path to return to Tolka from Shamrock Rovers and the likes of stopper Mya Sanchez, Olivia Damico and former fan favourite Maggie Pierce coming in from the US.

But the time for negotiations, recruitment and talking was done as both heavyweights looked to lay down a marker for the season. And it was the visitors who looked to exert their dominance early on, enjoying spells of possession trying to build through the thirds.

With little in the way of goal mouth action, the hosts began to get a footing and began using their wing wizards Roisin Mooney and Madie Gibson to create from wide.

It took until 20-minutes in for the first shot in anger, when Gibson drifted in from the right wing and looped a volley narrowly wide on Sanchez’ post. Moments later the New Jersey native was at it again, curling a left footed effort from just outside the area that narrowly missed the top corner.

Clearly targeting the Athlone left hand side, Becky Watkins delivered a number of quality crosses into the area but seemed new signing Brie Severns just wasn’t quite on the same wavelength just yet.

Champions 🏆

On the stroke of half time the home side should have been ahead as they forced the Reds back. Roisin Molloy’s initial cross from the right was hooked goal wards by the lively Hazel Donegan but the spin on the ball took it to the back post. Gibson reacted quickest, cutting the ball back to Emma Mooney whose low shot was incredibly saved by the feet of Sanchez who was sharp to get back across goal.

The Town boss, Sullivan, opted for two changes at the break with Chloe Singleton and Scheriff entering the fray, with the latter almost making an immediate impact firing a volley over just before seeing her cross from the right clip the top of the crossbar as pressure began to build.

Out of the blue the visitors burst into life with a tidy move when Aoibheann Clancy found Jess Gargan bursting down the right. With all the time in the world the right back cleverly cut back to the unmarked Watkins who, with the goal at her mercy, fired just over from 12-yards out.

The home side’s strength and depth ensured the pressure on the Reds continued and with 20-minutes remaining the fresh legs finally told as Kellie Brennan swept in a low cross from the right and was turned home brilliantly by Scheriff on the stretch to break the deadlock.

The game could have been dead and buried a few minutes later if it wasn;t for the swift reactions of Jess Gargan to head off the line from Mooney close range strike, following excellent work by Ryan on the right wing.

With time ticking down, and having survived another scare through Alexis Strickland fluffing her lines, Sean Russell’s side almost hit the double winners with a massive sucker punch in the 90th minute when the immense Aoibheann Clancy got free just left of the area and volleyed agonisingly wide as the home side held on for victory.

Athlone Town: Courtney Maguire; Kelly Brennan, Kayleigh Shine, Natalie McNally, Shauna Brennan; Roisin Molloy (Isabel Ryan, 61’), Hanna Waesch, Emma Mooney, Melissa O’Kane (Chloe Singleton, 46’), Madie Gibson (Alexis Strickland, 61’); Hazel Donegan (Dana Scheriff, 46’)

Subs not used: Mary-Kate Maher, Kerryanne Brown, Niamh Dundon, Muireann Daly, Lucy Fitzgerald

Shelbourne: Mya Sanchez; Jess Gargan, Maggie Pierce, Pearl Slattery, Leah Doyle (Lucy O’Rourke, 75’); Rebecca Watkins, Alex Kavanagh, Aoibheann Clancy, Aoife Kelly, Olivia Damico (Madeleine McKinley, 78’) ; Brie Severns (Halle Harcourt, 85’)

Subs not used: Jenna Willoughby, Nia Hannon, Rachel Graham, Maeve Wollmer, Sarah McCaffrey, Lara Whelan

Referee: Daryl Carolan