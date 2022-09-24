Gibson hat-trick inspires Athlone to first ever women's FAI Cup final

Athlone Town 3

Wexford Youths 0

MADDIE GIBSON WAS the hat-trick hero and history maker for Athlone Town today as her three goals ensured the club advance to their first ever FAI Cup Final in November.

“You can see the emotion on my face, it’s fantastic,” beamed manager Tommy Hewitt minutes after the final whistle.

“We set out on this journey two years ago and these girls have been absolutely fantastic. What a performance from that group of girls out there today and I think it’s honestly one of the proudest days of my life after getting married and having my kids!”

A stunning goal inside the opening three minutes for the hosts set the game alight courtesy of Maddie Gibson.

A short corner from Kayleigh Shine to Gibson concluded with the Athlone striker showing impressive control on the edge of the box before shimmying past Sinnott and launching an unstoppable effort off her left foot into the far corner of the net. An early blow for the visitors but with plenty of time to regroup and get themselves back on level terms.

Regroup they did as they enjoyed plenty of possession after conceding for the remainder of the opening half. With plenty of experience throughout the side Wexford certainly didn’t press the panic button with a relaxed tempo to their play as they tried to eke out a chance or two of their own.

A long-distance effort from Becky Watkins on fifteen minutes was the first real chance of note for Wexford but her powerful drive whistled just inches over the bar causing no real concern for Coombes in the Athlone goal.

Wexford continued to push forward looking comfortable in possession as they showed glimpses of how dangerous they could be on the counterattack. The warning signs were there for Athlone as Ciara Rossiter began to put the pressure and cause problems.

The experienced winger showed great feet out on the left before drilling a ball right across the Athlone box but with no other white jerseys close enough to goal, Athlone could clear with ease.

A lapse of concentration from Wexford goalkeeper Maeve Williams on the half-hour-mark gifted Maddie Gibson her second of the game as Athlone took a firm grip of the second semi-final of the day.

Excellent pressure from Gibson forced Nicola Sinnott into a long pass back to her goalkeeper but as Williams attempted to chest the ball down to her feet Gibson nicked the ball off her before rounding Sinnott and finishing calmly to the net.

The headlines were already being written for Maddie Gibson before she completely stole the show with a goal of the highest quality on the hour mark to cap off a superb performance and ensure she would be taking home the match ball this evening.

The pressure from Scarlett Herron was too much for Rossiter as she showed great spirit in their midfield battle to take possession and set Gibson on her way. Gibson powered towards goal with the ball stuck to her feet and once within range looped a shot high into the top corner to seal her hat trick.

Kylie Murphy saw a header crash back off the crossbar as time ticked away in the second half but that was the closest her side would come as Athlone Town saw out the remainder of the game and reach their first ever FAI Cup Final on November 6.

Athlone Town: Niamh Coombes; Kayleigh Shine, Jessica Hennessy, Muireann Devaney; Gillian Keenan (Kelsey Munroe 89), Emily Corbet (Kate Sleven 75), Laurie Ryan, Scarlett Herron, Melissa O’Kane; Roisin Molloy (Emma McGrath 90), Maddie Gibson (Kellie Brennan 75)

Wexford Youths: Maeve Williams; Orlaith Conlon, Della Doherty, Edel Kennedy (Ceola Bergin 75), Ciara Rossiter; Kylie Murphy, Meabh Russell (Jess Lawler 46), Nicola Sinnott, Aoibheann Clancy; Becky Watkins, Michaela Lawrence (Emma Walker 46)