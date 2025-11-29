Niall Kelly's wonderful year continues as Athy book Leinster decider against Ballyboden St Enda's

Athy (Kildare) 0-19

Portarlington (Laois) 0-11

Paul Keane reports from Cedral St Conleth’s Park

A WONDERFUL YEAR for veteran Kildare star Niall Kelly continues to run.

A Tailteann Cup winner last summer alongside clubmates Kevin Feely, David Hyland and James McGrath, Kelly rifled 10 points in Newbridge to help secure a return to Croke Park next Saturday.

The step up against Ballyboden St Enda’s for the Leinster club final will be significant but Athy can fancy their chances after another commanding display.

Fresh off big wins over Baltinglass and Summerhill, after ending Naas’ drive for five within Kildare, Athy did the damage early on this time and were 13 points clear at half-time.

And while Portarlington sniped three second-half two-pointers in a game heavily influenced by the strong wind, the 2021 and 2022 semi-finalists never looked like smashing through their glass ceiling and reaching the final.

Team captain Hyland had a huge game too, lording it in in the middle third and chipping in with two two-point scores while former Tyrone star Cathal McCarron manned an utterly miserly defence.

The eight-point win did come with a toll though in the form of muscle injuries to both McGrath and teenage forward Colm Moran, both of whom are now doubtful for the provincial decider.

Athy must have felt that the game was almost wrapped up at half-time when they held a whopping 0-15 to 0-2 lead.

They played with the stiff wind initially and took full advantage, sniping three two-pointers.

Skipper Hyland nailed two of them, the first a sumptuous spinner kick off the outside of his right boot beyond the 45 metre line and the second celebrated with a raised fist.

Kelly grabbed the other long-range point and helped himself to seven first-half points in total as Athy turned the screw, getting plenty of joy from their powerful press on the Port’ kick-out.

But it wasn’t just Athy’s accuracy and efficiency that stood out in a one-sided first-half. They put their bodies on the line time and again, all around the field. As good as Hyland was pushing forward from the middle third, he also popped up in defence a couple of times with crucial interventions.

Full-back Michael Spillane had a terrific duel with Port’ dangerman Darragh Galvin too. And while Kelly was Athy’s scorer in chief, his most impressive contribution may have been his head-first dive into a couple of players to flick the ball out for Leaving Cert student Ronan Kelly to chip over Athy’s 14th point.

Those were the lengths that Athy were prepared to go to and Portarlington were entirely overwhelmed.

In a contest like that, the 17-times Laois champions needed to take every opportunity that came their way. But they got nothing from two first-half 45s, going short into the wind with both and wincing as the moves petered out. When they were thrown a 24th minute lifeline in the form of a penalty for a foul on Paddy O’Sullivan, Colm Murphy’s weak kick was easily blocked.

Jake Foster, one of four players commuting back and forth from Australia to play for Portarlington, came on at half-time to beef up their attack.

He had an immediate impact, splitting the posts with a lovely left-footed kick, their first point from play. Apparently inspired, Murphy followed up with a two-pointer from a free shortly after, cutting the deficit back to 10 points.

Port’ lost midfielder Sean Byrne to a black card in the 38th minute. They still outscored Athy by a point in the 10 minute period that he was off, 0-4 to 0-3, but needed more scores than that.

Athy led by nine points with as many minutes remaining and were comfortable in the closing stages, coughing up another two-pointer but, crucially, denying Portarlington a goal.

Portarlington defender O’Sullivan was issued with a straight red card in virtually the last action of the game.

Athy scorers: Niall Kelly 0-10 (1 tp, 0-4f), David Hyland 0-4 (2 tp), Sean Moore 0-1 (45), Conor Doyle 0-1, Ronan Kelly 0-1, Kevin Feely 0-1, Mark Hyland 0-1.

Portarlington scorers: Colm Murphy 0-8 (3 tpf, 0-2f), Jake Foster 0-1, Rioghan Murphy 0-1, Darragh Slevin 0-1.

Athy

16. James Roycroft

3. Michael Spillane

5. Padraic Spillane

4. Darren Lawler

10. Brian Maher

6. Cathal McCarron

2. Sean Moore

8. Kevin Feely

12. Conor Doyle

11. Barry Kelly

9. David Hyland (Captain)

7. James McGrath

13. Ronan Kelly

14. Colm Moran

15. Niall Kelly

Subs: 19. Mark Hyland for McGrath (19′), 23. Ben Purcell for Barry Kelly (48′), 17. Sean Bride for Maher (58′), 30. Kieran Farrell for Moran (63′), 21. Conor Kelly for Ronan Kelly (65′).

Portarlington

1. Luke O’Reilly

5. Alex Mohan

3. Robbie Pigott

4. Curtis Lyons

2. Mikey Bennett

6. Jason Moore

7. Patrick O’Sullivan

8. Keith Bracken

9. Sean Byrne

12. Rioghan Murphy

11. Ronan Coffey (Captain)

10. Darragh Slevin

13. Jordan Fitzpatrick

14. Darragh Galvin

15. Colm Murphy

Subs: 17. Diarmuid Bennett for Pigott (22′), 22. Jake Foster for Lyons (h/t), 20. Tom Corcoran for Fitzpatrick (51′), 18. Eoin McCann for Bracken (54′)

Referee: Andrew Smith (Meath)