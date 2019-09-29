We’re going minute-by-minute as the two heavyweights of Pool D clash in Tokyo.
Liveblog
KICK OFF! Dan Biggar gets us underway at the Tokyo Stadium.
Right, we’ve had the anthems (and two brilliant ones at that). Referee Romain Poite has got the thumbs up and we’re pretty much good to go in Tokyo. Call it?
Poll Results:
TEAM NEWS: Michael Cheika has made four changes to his Australia XV that started against Fiji. Will Genia, Bernard Foley, Adam Ashley-Cooper and Dane Haylett-Petty all start tonight, while Wales are unchanged from their opening win over Georgia.
Australia: Haylett-Petty; Ashley-Cooper, O’Connor, Kerevi, Koroibete; Foley, Genia; Sio, Latu, Alaalatoa, Rodda, Arnold, Pocock, Hooper (capt), Naisarani.
Replacements: Uelese, Slipper, Kepu, Coleman, Salakaia-Loto, White, To’omua, Beale.
Wales: L Williams; North, Jonathan Davies, Parkes, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; Wyn Jones, Owens, Francis, Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Wainwright, Tipuric, Navidi.
Replacements: Smith, Dee, Lewis, Shingler, Moriarty, T Williams, Patchell, Watkin.
Just a reminder that both of these sides opened their campaign with victories, while earlier today Georgia got their World Cup up and running with a 33-7 win over Uruguay.
The scene is set in Tokyo.
Good morning, rugby fans! Welcome along to our live coverage of this Pool D clash between Australia and Wales from Tokyo Stadium. Get the kettle on, and settle yourself in, for what promises to be a fascinating clash. Kick-off is fast approaching at 8.45am.
COMMENTS