Sunday 29 September, 2019
Right, we’ve had the anthems (and two brilliant ones at that). Referee Romain Poite has got the thumbs up and we’re pretty much good to go in Tokyo. Call it?


TEAM NEWS: Michael Cheika has made four changes to his Australia XV that started against Fiji. Will Genia, Bernard Foley, Adam Ashley-Cooper and Dane Haylett-Petty all start tonight, while Wales are unchanged from their opening win over Georgia. 

Australia: Haylett-Petty; Ashley-Cooper, O’Connor, Kerevi, Koroibete; Foley, Genia; Sio, Latu, Alaalatoa, Rodda, Arnold, Pocock, Hooper (capt), Naisarani.

Replacements: Uelese, Slipper, Kepu, Coleman, Salakaia-Loto, White, To’omua, Beale.

Wales: L Williams; North, Jonathan Davies, Parkes, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; Wyn Jones, Owens, Francis, Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Wainwright, Tipuric, Navidi.

Replacements: Smith, Dee, Lewis, Shingler, Moriarty, T Williams, Patchell, Watkin.

Just a reminder that both of these sides opened their campaign with victories, while earlier today Georgia got their World Cup up and running with a 33-7 win over Uruguay. 

Screenshot 2019-09-29 at 08.40.00 Source: World Rugby

The scene is set in Tokyo.

australia-v-wales-pool-d-2019-rugby-world-cup-tokyo-stadium Source: David Davies

australia-v-wales-pool-d-2019-rugby-world-cup-tokyo-stadium Source: Adam Davy

australia-v-wales-pool-d-2019-rugby-world-cup-tokyo-stadium Source: David Davies

australia-v-wales-pool-d-2019-rugby-world-cup-tokyo-stadium Source: David Davies

Good morning, rugby fans! Welcome along to our live coverage of this Pool D clash between Australia and Wales from Tokyo Stadium. Get the kettle on, and settle yourself in, for what promises to be a fascinating clash. Kick-off is fast approaching at 8.45am. 

Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

