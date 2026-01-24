'Heartbroken' Osaka pulls out of Australian Open, Sinner and Swiatek battle on

TWO-TIME CHAMPION Naomi Osaka pulled out of the Australian Open with an abdominal injury ahead of her third-round clash on Saturday, saying “it breaks my heart”.

The Japanese superstar made the announcement just hours before she was due to meet Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis on centre court in Melbourne.

“I’ve had to make the difficult decision to withdraw to address something my body needs attention for after my last match,” said the 16th seed on Instagram.

“I was so excited to keep going and this run meant the most to me, so having to stop here breaks my heart. But I can’t risk doing any further damage so I can get back on court.”

The four-time major champion, who won the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, said in later remarks to the media that it was an injury she had suffered from “a couple of times before”.

“I thought I could push through it. I played my last match with some pain, and I thought maybe if I gave myself a break before my match today, I would be able to handle it.

“But I warmed up and it got a lot worse.”

The 28-year-old mother of one said she needed to see a doctor for more tests.

“Obviously I think coming back from pregnancy, my body changed quite a lot. So this is something I have to be really cautious of,” she said.

Osaka left a huge mark on the tournament, going viral when she emerged onto Rod Laver Arena for her first-round match decked out in an audacious “jellyfish-inspired” outfit.

Her white umbrella, matching wide-brimmed hat and long gauzy veil was complemented by a sleeveless turquoise dress over pleated white trousers.

But she also found herself caught up in controversy in round two, at the centre of a row with veteran Sorana Cirstea.

Cirstea took issue with Osaka shouting “come on” between the Romanian’s first and second serves.

During her on-court interview, Osaka was dismissive of Cirstea, but later apologised for being “disrespectful”.

Her actions drew rebukes from tennis greats Martina Navratilova and Lindsay Davenport, who said she had failed to keep to “basic etiquette” in not making noises between an opponent’s serve.

Elsewhere at the Melbourne tournament, extreme heat triggered a five-hour suspension of matches on outside courts — and briefly held up champion Jannik Sinner before he battled into the last 16.

Players and spectators roasted on day seven at Melbourne Park, where temperatures soared to 38 degrees celsius.

The tournament has a Heat Stress Scale of 1-5, with five the highest.

It hit five in the early afternoon, when the temperature was around 36C, prompting the suspension on courts without roofs, where play did not resume until after 7pm.

The third-round meeting between Sinner and the American Eliot Spizzirri at Rod Laver Arena stopped for about 10 minutes, allowing time for the roof to close.

It helped save Sinner, who was suffering from cramp and wilting in the heat.

With the roof shut he pulled through 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 over a gruelling 3hr 45min.

“I struggled physically a bit today as you saw. I got lucky with the heat rule, they closed the roof,” said the second seed.

His reward is a clash next with fellow Italian Luciano Darderi, the 22nd seed, who defeated Russia’s Karen Khachanov in four sets.

On a historic day for Italy, fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti saw off Tomas Machac in five sets.

It was the first time that three Italian men had reached the last 16 of the Australian Open.

Musetti goes up against American ninth seed Taylor Fritz next, after her overcame Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka.

40-year-old Wawrinka said a heroic final farewell to the Australian Open: he made his debut at Melbourne Park in 2006, won the major in 2014, and is playing his last season before retiring.

Fritz sent the popular wildcard spinning out 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s showdowns

Six-time major champion Iga Swiatek endured a roller-coaster ride before sealing her place in the last 16.

The Polish second seed, who is chasing a maiden Melbourne title, wobbled before beating 31st Russian seed Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.

Swiatek faces qualifier Maddison Inglis next after Osaka’s withdrawal.

“I don’t know what my reaction should be,” she said when told the Osaka news by the on-court interviewer. “But I hope Naomi is well and it’s exciting to be in the fourth round again.”

Swiatek has won four French Opens, the US Open and Wimbledon, but a title at Melbourne Park has proved elusive.

Last year, she surged into the last four but failed to get past eventual winner Madison Keys.

Earlier, Keys revelled in the scorching temperatures to set up a last-16 showdown with podcast co-host Jessica Pegula.

Matches started an hour earlier than usual because of the heatwave, and Keys had no intention of hanging about.

She dismissed former world number one Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-3 in a statement victory.

After admitting to being nervous and timid in embarking on her title defence, this was more like the Keys that stunned Aryna Sabalenka in the final a year ago.

The 30-year-old Keys said that being based in Florida meant she was well used to baking temperatures.

“I am feeling really good and I was excited for the heat today, and ready for it,” she said.

The ninth seed faces good friend and compatriot Pegula for a place in the quarter-finals.

The sixth-seeded Pegula powered past unseeded Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-3, 6-2 in 66 minutes.

“Nice to be first out on court and not a super long match and didn’t need to kill myself in the heat today,” she said.

Pegula and Keys know each other well, even hosting a tennis podcast together.

Another title contender, Amanda Anisimova, made light work of fellow American Peyton Stearns 6-1, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic faces 75th-ranked Dutchman Botic Van de Zandschulp in the evening prime time slot on Rod Laver Arena.

– © AFP 2026