Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Turkey's Merih Demiral celebrates scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
Progress

Demiral the unlikely hero as Turkey reach Euro 2024 quarter-finals

Ralf Rangnick’s Austria go home after a narrow loss.
9.53pm, 2 Jul 2024
173
3

DEFENDER MERIH DEMIRAL scored both goals as Turkey beat Austria 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Vincenzo Montella’s side will face the Netherlands in their last-eight tie on Saturday night.

More to follow

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     