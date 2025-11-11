Aviva Ireland renews stadium sponsorship and partnerships with IRFU and FAI until 2030

AVIVA IRELAND HAS announced a five-year extension of its naming rights agreement for Aviva Stadium to continue its long-standing partnerships with the IRFU and FAI.

The new deal also means Aviva will remain the official sponsor of the Irish men’s rugby team and the men’s and women’s national football teams for the next five years.

Additionally, Aviva Ireland will continue its support of the IRFU’s mini rugby national festival and the FAI’s In Her Boots education and awareness programme.

“Aviva Stadium has been at the heart of Irish rugby for over a decade, hosting some of the most iconic moments in our game’s history,” IRFU CEO Kevin Potts said after the announcement.

“We are delighted that Aviva will continue its partnership with us and with Irish sport through to 2030. This renewal not only supports our national teams but also the grassroots programmes that inspire the next generation of players across the country. We look forward to building on this great partnership in the years ahead.”

David Courell, CEO of the FAI added:

“The extension of our partnership with Aviva is hugely positive for Irish football. Since 2010, Aviva Stadium has been the backdrop for some truly unforgettable nights and provides an incredible stadium experience for our fantastic supporters.

“Crucially, Aviva’s commitment extends beyond the stadium through their vital support of our ‘In Her Boots’ programme, which plays a key role in developing women and girls’ football. We thank the entire team at Aviva for their unwavering support as we build towards a brighter future for Irish football.”