Axel Piesold during his time at Luton Town. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeLeague of Ireland

Former Spurs academy star turns down European football to join Galway United

Midfielder Axel Piesold helped Cliftonville qualify for the UEFA Conference League and was offered a permanent deal to stay.
12.45pm, 19 Jun 2025

GALWAY UNITED ARE set to sign midfielder Axel Piesold after he turned down a permanent transfer to Cliftonville following an impressive spell on loan with the Irish League club last season.

A former Tottenham Hotspur academy player who later joined Luton Town, the 20-year-old could have taken part in Cliftonville’s Europa Conference League campaign this term after they offered him a deal to stay on.

Piesold has instead opted to join John Caulfield’s side as they bid to qualify for Europe at the end of this League of Ireland season. Galway are currently seventh, five points adrift of fourth place with two games in hand on both Shelbourne and St Patrick’s Athletic who are level on 30 points.

Cliftonville drew St Joseph’s of Gibraltar in the first qualifying round and could also face Shamrock Rovers at the next stage should they progress.

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers confirmed that former Everton academy player Seb Quirk has signed a pre-contract agreement and will officially join the Bit O’Red on 1 July.

The 23-year-old plays primarily as a central midfielder but can operate as a full-back on either side, and arrives after playing 40 games over two and a half seasons with Accrington Stanley.

