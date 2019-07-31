This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's World Cup hero earns move to Dutch club for next season

Ayeisha McFerran has joined Kampong SV after completing her studies in America.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 31 Jul 2019, 2:19 PM
IRELAND HOCKEY GOALKEEPER Ayeisha McFerran, one of the stars of last summer’s World Cup campaign, has joined Dutch club Kampong SV ahead of next season. 

McFerran has recently completed her studies at the University of Louisville and will now move to Europe to play for Kampong in 2019/20, it was announced today.

Ayeisha McFerran concedes a goal from Giselle Ansley McFerran in action at last summer's World Cup. Source: Joe Toth/INPHO

The 23-year-old, who was named best goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup in London as Ireland reached the final, is a direct replacement for Dutch international stopper Alexandra Heerbaart.

McFerran’s move to the Utrecht-based club strengthens its association with Irish hockey. Two-time World Goalkeeper of the Year David Harte has been with Kampong since 2012, while current Ireland men’s head coach Alexander Cox is also in charge there.

After four years on a scholarship in America, during which she was included in the Atlantic Coast Conference team of the year three times for her performances for University of Louisville, McFerran will hope to further her career in the professional game. 

Before the domestic Dutch season kicks off, McFerran will be in action for Ireland at next month’s European Championships in Antwerp, where crucial world ranking points will be on offer.

The World Cup silver medallists are gearing up for their two-legged Olympic qualifying tie later this year, with Sean Dancer’s side beating Italy 7-0 and 4-1 in two international games in Stormont this week.

