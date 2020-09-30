BE PART OF THE TEAM

Patrick Vieira's Nice sign Irish striker Deji Sotona from Manchester United

The 17-year-old rejected the Premier League club’s offer of a professional deal in favour of a move to France.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 30 Sep 2020, 6:09 PM
1 hour ago 3,698 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5219211
Nice announced the signing of Deji Sotona today.
Image: OGC Nice
Image: OGC Nice

FRENCH CLUB NICE have completed the signing of promising striker Deji Sotona after he turned down a professional contract at Manchester United.

Having been on United’s books as a scholar following a move from Mullingar Athletic, Sotona was offered a three-year deal to remain with the Premier League club.

However, the 17-year-old left-footer, who can also play on the wing, rejected the terms amid considerable interest in his talents from elsewhere.

Nice are the beneficiaries of that decision, with the Ligue 1 side securing the services of a player they describe as “explosive and technical”.

Les Aiglons – who also signed former United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin earlier this summer – will play in the group stages of the Europa League this season after finishing fifth in the French top flight under the guidance of Patrick Vieira.

In a statement announcing Sotona’s arrival, the club said: “OGC Nice is delighted to welcome a player with great potential who will join Patrick Vieira’s group this season.”

Sotona, who was born in Waterford and raised in Mullingar, has represented the Republic of Ireland up to U16 level. He is also eligible to play for Nigeria and England.

In September of last year he was revealed as the fastest player at Manchester United by logging a top speed of 22.9mph, which was 1.2mph quicker than the second-fastest player, Diogo Dalot.

Paul Dollery
