Baird's season likely over, Keenan unlikely to return in Six Nations

IRELAND FULLBACK HUGO Keenan is unlikely to make a recovery from his fractured thumb to feature in the current Six Nations campaign.

Keenan was due to return from a long-term hip injury for the start of the championship, but he suffered his thumb fracture at Ireland’s training camp in Portugal ahead of last week’s opener against France.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell said that Keenan is unlikely to recover from the injury in time to feature in the closing rounds against Wales and Scotland in March.

“We think he’s going to miss out on the Six Nations, but it’s all about progression and stuff like that,” said Farrell.

Injured wing/fullback Mack Hansen was at Ireland’s training centre in Abbotstown this week but Farrell confirmed again that the Connacht man will not be back from his foot issue in this campaign.

“Mack was in during the week,” said Farrell. “He’s not going to be available.”

The Ireland head coach also confirmed that blindside flanker Ryan Baird, who fractured his tibia during the November Tests, is unlikely to play again this season, even for Leinster.

Farrell added that Leinster loosehead Paddy McCarthy is another man who is not expected to play again for Ireland or his province in the current season.

His fellow loosehead, Andrew Porter, is currently missing for Ireland due to a calf injury, but Farrell indicated that the Leinster man may come back into the mix towards the end of the Six Nations.

Robbie Henshaw could recover from his knee injury to feature at some stage in the championship, while Bundee Aki will be available for selection in the two closing rounds against Wales and Scotland, having completed his suspension.

“Andrew Porter, to be confirmed,” said Farrell. “We’re not holding out that he’s going to be involved.

“If he is, then that will be great further down the track because, obviously, there’s going to be further injuries, isn’t there? That’s going to happen. That’s just the nature of the competition.

“Robbie could be back. Bundee could be available towards the end.

“There’s a few that won’t. Paddy McCarthy won’t, so there’s a few that’s going to miss out this season.”