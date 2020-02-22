This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 22 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘China move for Bale was 90% done’ claims Jiangsu Suning coach

The Wales international was heavily linked with a switch to Asia during the summer of 2019.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 2:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,295 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5017895

A DEAL TO take Gareth Bale to China was “90%” done during the summer of 2019, claims Cosmin Olaroiu, the coach of CSL side Jiangsu Suning, with the proposed move collapsing once Real Madrid demanded a fee.

The ambitious Asian outfit believed that the door had been opened for them to take the Wales international as a free agent.

With Bale out of favour under Zinedine Zidane and continuing to face criticism over his form and fitness in Spain, a new challenge was sought and the player was presented with a lucrative contract by Jiangsu.

An agreement was close, with personal details thrashed out, but Madrid changed their mind at the last moment and decided that they were not willing to part with an expensive asset without being financially rewarded.

Olaroiu told The National: “It was very close.

“The club agreed with his agent, his agent was there. We agreed with Madrid and in the last month – I don’t know what happened there, they lost some friendly games by a big score – Madrid changed their mind.

“First they said they would release him and we would have to pay his salary, then suddenly they said: ‘No, you have to pay for the transfer’.

“And paying the transfer and his salary was a little bit over the budget and so we looked for another player.

“But, actually, I know that it was done 90% in the evening, and then in the morning everything changed. But [that was] Real Madrid, not us.”

Bale was looking forward to opening a new chapter in his career outside of Europe, with the 30-year-old’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, revealing that the plan was to help raise the profile of football in Asia.

He told AS: “He got an offer that was impossible to refuse. But Real Madrid wouldn’t sell him. They [the Chinese club] couldn’t pay what Madrid wanted.

“He wanted to create a legacy. He wanted to bring Chinese football up. He had a vision that he could make Chinese football great. He’s won everything that he can win, and he’s done it many times.

“It was to create a legacy, his name, to be the first great player to go to China. But it wasn’t to be… And the money was special too. It would have made him the highest paid player on Earth.

Related Reads

21.02.20 Rooney marks 500th league appearance with panenka
21.02.20 'I was really thinking about a move to Man Utd' - Lewandowski reveals phone call with Ferguson
21.02.20 Klopp explains why he wrote to 'cheeky' 10-year-old Donegal schoolboy

“He’s not interested in going anywhere. China was a completely different thing. He plays for Real Madrid, you know.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie