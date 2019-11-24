This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ballyboden book Leinster final place with one-sided win over Garrycastle

Westmeath legend Dessie Dolan played his last game of club football this afternoon.

By Conor McKenna Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 3:35 PM
1 hour ago 4,065 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4904716
Ballyboden's Dewclan O'Mahony jumps for the ball.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Ballyboden's Dewclan O'Mahony jumps for the ball.
Ballyboden's Dewclan O'Mahony jumps for the ball.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Ballyboden St. Enda’s (Dublin) 3-14

Garrycastle (Westmeath) 0-12

Conor McKenna reports from TEG Cusack Park

BALLYBODEN ST ENDA’S booked their place in the Leinster final, following an 11 point victory over Garrycastle, in what was a one sided game of football in TEG Cusack Park.

The moment of this match arrived in the 50th minute, when Mickey Greene replaced Dessie Dolan and the latter received a standing ovation which befitted his status, as virtually everyone in the stadium stood up to applaud.

Dolan announced his retirement after the Westmeath county final and the Garrycastle contingent took one final opportunity to pay tribute to their best ever footballer.

It was a point from Dolan which opened the scoring, before Colm Basquel’s effort levelled the tie.

The first goal of the game came in the sixth minute, courtesy of Robbie McDaid, who finished to the net at the end of an excellent solo run.

Ballyboden then registered the next four points in succession to stretch their lead to seven, though Garrycastle responded with scores from Dessie Dolan and Eoin Monaghan.

Ballyboden responded with the next three points and it was tit for tat until the interval, with the Dublin side holding a 1-10 to 0-5 lead at the break.

Garrycastle scored the first three points of the second half courtesy of Dessie Dolan, with Ros McGarry opening his sides second half account with a 35th minute point.

Dessie Dolan responded with a free for Garrycastle, though that was as good as it got for the Westmeath side and the games key score may have been Colm Basquel’s 53rd minute goal, which left nine points between the teams.

James Holland added another major in the 57th minute, though the outcome of the game was long decided at that stage.

Ballyboden held out for an 11-point win and will now face Eire Og in the Leinster final, while Garrycastle must plan for 2020 without the best player they have ever produced.

Scorers for Garrycastle: Dessie Dolan 0-7 (6f), Eoin Monaghan, James Dolan, Jason Nugent , Ger Heneghan (1f) and James Sheerin 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ballyboden St. Enda’s: Robbie McDaid 1-2, James Holland 1-0, Colm Basquel (2f) and Ros McGarry 0-3 each, Ryan Basquel and Alan Flood 0-2 each, Darren O’Reilly 0-1.

Ballyboden St. Enda’s

1. Darragh Gogan

2. Bob Dwan
3. Shane Clayton
4. Kieran Kennedy

17. Sean Gibbons
6. Robbie McDaid
22. Brian Bobbett

9. Declan O’Mahoney
19. Donogh McCabe

12. Alan Flood
11. Colm Basquel
10. Darren O’Reilly

14. Ryan Basquel
15. Warren Egan
13. Ros McGarry

Subs:

8. Michael Darragh Macauley for McCabe (43)
18. Conal Keaney for Flood (45)
20. Tom Hayes for Egan (50)
21. James Holland for O’Mahoney (55)
23. Cian Murray for R Basquel (58)
26. Ciaran O’Reilly for McGarry (60)

Garrycastle

1. Sean Brennan

4. Mark McCallon
6. John Gaffey
3. Jack Donohue

9. Doron Harte
2. Matthew Guiheen
7. Gary McCallon

8. Justin Barrett
13. James Sheerin

30. Andrew Monaghan
14. Alex Gardiner
12. Michael Monaghan

11. Eoin Monaghan
5. James Dolan
15. Dessie Dolan

Subs:

23. Jason Nugent for E Monaghan (h-t)
20. Conor Cosgrove for D Dolan (50)
21. Mickey Greene for A Monaghan (50)
28. Eoin Mulvihil for Donoghue (55)
25. Ger Heneghan for M Monaghan (57)

About the author:

About the author
Conor McKenna
@conormckenna98
sport@the42.ie

