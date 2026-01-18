'They've learned an awful lot from defeats' - Jason Ryan hails Ballygunner experience

EVER SINCE ARMAGH footballers coined it in the early part of the century, it is perceived wisdom in the GAA it takes a good team to win an All Ireland. But great teams win it twice.

That was a guiding principle of Ballygunner ever since they won their first All Ireland four years ago. For all their dominance, they still were getting nipped in too many All-Ireland semi finals for their liking.

“I never heard them mention trying to be a great team or being seen as a great team, but they want to be the best that they can be,” said manager Jason Ryan after his first season in which they won it all.

“For sure they’ve been hurt in losing games, and when we do talk about games that they’ve lost, they’re able to pinpoint different incidents or different times or different things that they did or didn’t do that they want to chase after.

“So that whole cliche of you learn more in defeat than you do in victory, they’ve learned an awful lot from defeats, and they’re happy to share it with coaches and management. And I suppose if we listen and try to take it on board and work with them, then that should make us better and stronger.”

Memories of the All-Ireland championships evoke memories for Ryan as a teenager when he was living in London.

“Yeah, just incredible. Incredible being back here. I was living in London and my best mate at the time was a fellow from Crossmolina, and we would have travelled over a few times for Crossmolina’s All-Ireland finals, looking at the two games. And at the time it would have been hard to believe to be back in here and involved with a team winning an All-Ireland. So yeah, very special.

“Like, coming here as a spectator on St Patrick’s Day used to be such a special day. I know the season was too long – it’s still very long! – but, yeah brilliant being back here.”

One thing about Ryan is that, coming into the club, he has been hugely respectful and deferred to the work that had gone on before him. Nothing changed here.

“The work that’s been done by the previous management teams whether it’s Fergal Hartley or Denis Walsh and then the long stint by Darragh Sullivan and David Franks – they did really superb work. So a lot of the foundations are there, so our job was just tweak things a little bit – or you know continue this a little bit and what not.

“But the players are an incredibly driven, hungry group of players and they take an awful lot of decisions upon themselves, and we would encourage them to be making decisions on the field to deal with different things that are thrown at them.

“And the further you go on in competitions, like the bigger the crowd there today, I don’t know if they heard any instructions from the sideline, so having players with the ability to make those decisions is invaluable.”

One of the Galacticos entrusted with making the big decisions is Stephen O’Keefe. Responsible for a string of saves here, his availability to take a back-door ball and X-ray vision to spot players in space across the lines and on the wings was sensational here.

“How do you get better at making big decisions in big games? By playing big games and making big decisions. And being able to take those risks. The more you do, the less of a risk it is because your standards are very high,” said Ryan.

“His striking ability, his saves today were key. At really important times of the game for us. While it gives us a boost when he does it, it also hits the opposition, who think ‘Ah, we had a chance there!’

“There’s a lot of trust. The players trust him. The amount of games he has played with our midfield, our half-forward line. There’s relationships where there are guys running and all it takes is a look.”

Loughrea manager Tommy Kelly was beaten, but not bowed.

“I’m very, very proud of my club at the moment. From the guys that are coaching at under-6s all the way up along, we’re just so proud of them.

“We’re closer now than we ever were. You’ve seen the support that we had there today, they were absolutely fantastic. From every man, woman and child in the town and the surrounding areas, and people that flew back from Australia and America and all around the world, they are just fantastic people.

“They come from a fantastic town, beautiful area, beautiful lake, beautiful amenities, and we’re just so proud that we have the Loughrea flag flying high in Croke Park today. We didn’t get the result we wanted, but I’m very, very proud of the players. Each and every one of the panel, they’re just fantastic guys, and I couldn’t be more complimentary of them.”

Tommy Kelly. Evan Logan / INPHO Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

Asked if the Culleen Killeen situation as the club embarked on a series of appeals to get him freed from suspension after a late red card against Slaughtneil had distracted them, Kelly said, “What should’ve been the greatest moment of our lives, winning an All-Ireland semi-final a few weeks ago, it took away from that moment.

“It took away from a bit of excitement. There was an awful lot of talk around will he play, will he not play.

“I was delighted he got to play today, but I think the kid was tired today as well. He looked tired there in the second half, and I think it probably took an awful lot out of him.

“But he’s a super, super guy, his attitude was just fantastic, and I couldn’t speak any higher of Cullen or any of the Killeens or any of my players really, they’re just fantastic men.”