Sunday 16 August, 2020
Ballygunner into Waterford SHC semis with seventh heaven in their sights

Ballygunner beat Fourmilewater, while Passage beat Roanmore.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Aug 2020, 10:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,510 Views 2 Comments
Pauric Mahony (file photo).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Pauric Mahony (file photo).
Pauric Mahony (file photo).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ballygunner 2-18 Fourmilewater 0-12

Passage 1-14 Roanmore 0-13

WATERFORD HURLING KINGS Ballygunner are just two wins away from their seventh county title in a row after they cruised into the semi-finals on Saturday.

Ballygunner beat Fourmilewater by double scores in Fraher Field with first-half goals from Dessie Hutchinson and Pauric Mahony opening up a 10-point lead at the break, 2-9 to 0-5.

Hutchinson and Mahony continued to torment the Fourmilewater defence after the restart as the champions marched on in style.

They’ll be joined in the final four by Passage who ground out a four-point win against Roanmore in Walsh Park earlier on Saturday.

Liam Flynn scored the game’s only goal which was enough to see Passage into the semi-finals.

