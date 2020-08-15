Ballygunner into Waterford SHC semis with seventh heaven in their sights

Ballygunner 2-18 Fourmilewater 0-12

Passage 1-14 Roanmore 0-13

WATERFORD HURLING KINGS Ballygunner are just two wins away from their seventh county title in a row after they cruised into the semi-finals on Saturday.

Ballygunner beat Fourmilewater by double scores in Fraher Field with first-half goals from Dessie Hutchinson and Pauric Mahony opening up a 10-point lead at the break, 2-9 to 0-5.

Hutchinson and Mahony continued to torment the Fourmilewater defence after the restart as the champions marched on in style.

They’ll be joined in the final four by Passage who ground out a four-point win against Roanmore in Walsh Park earlier on Saturday.

Liam Flynn scored the game’s only goal which was enough to see Passage into the semi-finals.

