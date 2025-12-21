Ballygunner dominate second half to defeat St Martin's and book All-Ireland final place

Ballygunner (Waterford) 0-19

St Martin’s (Wexford) 0-10

FOUR DAYS BEFORE Christmas, Ballygunner found themselves facing a serious examination of their credentials.

At a stage in the club championship where they have frequently seen their ambitions perish, they coped with the high-pressure situation to fashion a second-half comeback that propels them into January’s All-Ireland final against Galway’s Loughrea.

Trailing by two points at the break, 0-6 to 0-4, they were 0-8 to 0-5 adrift in the 37th minute.

Ballygunner outscored St Martin’s for the rest of the game by 0-14 to 0-2. It was a highly impressive show of strength, Ballygunner drived on by their outstanding attackers Dessie Hutchinson and Pauric Mahony, while substitute Mark Hartley was brilliantly effective after he was introduced.

The first half was ferociously contested. St Martin’s shipped two points to Ballygunner in the opening six minutes and then restricted the Munster champions to the same number of scores for the rest of the half. Dessie Hutchinson was a clear threat, rifling over three points, including one stunning score in the 20th minute after Philip and Kevin Mahony threaded passes in a Ballygunner move upfield.

But St Martin’s fought furiously to clamp down on the space available to Ballygunner and were full value for their 0-6 to 0-4 interval advantage, Joe Barrett launching over his second point of the game for the last score of the half.

Goalkeeper Callum Quirke produced an outstanding save in the early stages to block a drive from Patrick Fitzgerald that was flying towards the net. St Martin’s could have been awarded a penalty in the 22nd minute for a push on MIchael Coleman but instead a free out was given for a perceived throw by the forward.

Ballygunner’s Ian Kenny, Harry Ruddle and Paddy Leavey with Jack O'Connor of St Martin's. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 0-7 (0-5f), Dessie Hutchinson 0-7 (0-1f), Mark Hartley 0-1, Harry Ruddle 0-1, Peter Hogan 0-1, Patrick Fitzgerald 0-1, Michael Mahony 0-1.

Scorers for St Martin’s: Joe Barrett 0-3, Rory O’Connor 0-3 (0-3f), Jack O’Connor 0-2 (0-1f), Darren Codd 0-1, David Codd 0-1.

Ballygunner

1. Stephen O’Keeffe

4. Tadhg Foley, 3. Ian Kenny, 2. Aaron O’Neill

5. Harry Ruddle, 6. Philip Mahony, 7. Ronan Power

8. Conor Sheahan, 9. Paddy Leavey

12. Peter Hogan, 11. Pauric Mahony, 15. Mikey Mahony

10. Dessie Hutchinson, 13. Patrick Fitzgerald, 14. Kevin Mahony

Subs

19. Mark Hartley for Kevin Mahony (37)

21. Conor Tobin for Fitzgerald (48)

22. Cormac Power for Pauric Mahony (59)

St Martin’s

1. Callum Quirke

2. Eoin O’Leary, 3. Conor Firman (captain), 4. Joe Barrett

6. Philip Dempsey, 5. Daithi Waters, 7. Diarmuid O’Leary

8. David Codd, 9. Aaron Maddock

11. Darren Codd, 12. Jake Firman, 14. Jack O’Connor

13. Michael Coleman, 10. Barry O’Connor, 15. Rory O’Connor

Subs

17. Ben Maddock for Coleman (42)

21. Ben Stafford for Waters (temp) (44)

Waters for Stafford (46)

Stafford for Jake Firman (55)

18. Michael Codd for Aaron Maddock (55)

23. Paddy O’Connor for Waters (55)

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin)