Ballyhale comfortably retain Kilkenny title as St Martin's edge Wexford decider

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Ballyhale Shamrocks have once emerged from the Kilkenny championship as they retained their title with a 2-21 to 1-15 win over James Stephens’ this afternoon.

Henry Shefflin’s side fell behind to a second-minute goal by Tadhg O’Dwyer, but recovered and scored a goal of their own through Brian Cody. (No, not that one.)

With Colin Fennelly on form, Ballyhale led by five points at the break and didn’t relent in the second half, an Eoin Cody goal sending them on their way to a nine-point win.

After the game, captain Michael Fennelly paid tribute to the memory of team-mate Eugene Aylward, who tragically passed away earlier this month at the age of just 22.

“We lost Eoin Doyle last year, a member of our team, in a tragic accident and

unfortunately only a few weeks ago we lost another team member, Eugene Aylward”, said Fennelly.

“Eugene was a fun-loving character, full of smiles. If he was here today he’d be standing there, looking up smiling with a big happy face and for the next two or three days’ celebrations.

“That’s the kind of lad Eugene always was. A great, great character.”

Ballyhale will now begin the defence of their Leinster crown against Westmeath champions Clonkill next Sunday.

The winner of that clash will face St Martin’s in the semi-final stage, who saw off St Anne’s 1-15 to 1-13 in the Wexford senior hurling championship final this afternoon.

St Martin's Jame Firman. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

It’s a second title in three years for Martin’s, for whom Jake Firman was to the fore with a haul of 1-2. Martin’s led by six points with 20 minutes to go, and but Anne’s reeled them in to set up a tight finish. Mark Furlong saw a penalty bounce off the post, and while Darragh Furlong scored a late goal to cut the gap to just a single point, Martin’s held on.