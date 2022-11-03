'I knew I'd be back' – Baloucoune out to take his chance against the Springboks

THE GOOD NEWS arrived early on Monday. Just before the morning team meeting, Andy Farrell took Robert Baloucoune to one side and let him know he’d be starting this weekend.

It will be cap number three for the Ulster man but it also feels like the real start of his international career. Games against the USA and Argentina last year were great experiences for the young winger but this is the real deal. South Africa at a packed Aviva Stadium. The top-ranked team in the world taking on the reigning world champions.

Baloucoune picked up his phone to share the good news, but delivered the message with a word of warning.

“I phoned my Mum and told her,” he explains. “It was a bit of shock, but I told her not to be saying it to anyone because she likes spreading news quickly. I kept it quiet with my Mum first.

It’s a great opportunity and no better to do it against than the back three we’re coming up against. It’s a huge opportunity for me and then all I can do is try my best out there and try perform like I’ve been performing recently.”

Baloucoune has had to wait for his chance. While he points out that it’s not too long since he was playing club rugby with Enniskillen, it’s also been four years since he made his debut for Ulster.

During that time he’s won plenty of admirers. The 25-year-old possesses the type of blistering pace and eye for the tryline that can light up any wet URC night in Belfast, but it’s the work he’s put into the other areas of his game that will have caught Farrell’s eye. Baloucoune has put the hours in on the defensive side of his game and also showcased an ability to make smart decisions under pressure.

That’s why he’s been backed to step up against the Springboks, opportunity falling his way for once after James Lowe was ruled out of the Autumn tests.

“It’s all the fundamentals,” he continues.

It’s going to be an aerial game, we know the Springboks love to kick, and they’ve got pace on the wing, so I’m just trying to back myself and my pace, and getting as many involvements as I can throughout the game.

“Obviously they’re a great side. They’re physical and it’s going to be a huge test for us. But we’ve said it in camp, we back our skills and we back our intent. It’s what we bring to the table, rather than fearing them. So it’s down to our ability to take it to them.”

It’s also a chance to put recent disappointments behind him. Baloucoune would have toured with Ireland over the summer if it wasn’t for an unfortunately-timed injury on URC duty with Ulster in South Africa. A torn tendon in his hip, and a ripped up plane ticket to New Zealand.

Baloucoune toured with Emerging Ireland in South Africa. Source: Steve Haag/INPHO

That’s old news now. Ulster would have liked to have him more often across the opening rounds of the URC but Farrell felt Baloucoune would be better served heading off with Emerging Ireland. He clearly made the right impressions on that tour. Now it’s time to show he can do it on the biggest stage, this time the fortune

Autumn Series

“I’m a pretty patient guy to be honest,” he continues.

“The injuries, yeah they were disappointing but I knew I would be back, and my main point was just trying to get back and trying to get stronger. I’ve had a few setbacks but I’ve never really been down on it, I’ve just been trying to get past that stage and get back into being fit and healthy as quickly as possible.

“I feel like I’ve just gradually taken it step by step. I suppose I was in club rugby not too long ago and have gone up through A games, then for Ulster, and now I’m playing for Ireland. So I’ve taken every step gradually and it’s kind of eased the process of getting up to the top.”

