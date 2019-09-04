Bamford on Ireland allegiance: 'I have not said yes, I have not said no'

PATRICK BAMFORD HAS yet to make a commitment regarding his international allegiance, with the Leeds United player side-stepping a question about the possibility of declaring for the Republic of Ireland’s senior side.

The English-born striker qualifies to play for Ireland and did so with the U18s, before representing his country of birth up as far as U21 level.

Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, who has held talks with Bamford, explained earlier this year that the 26-year-old was keen to prioritise his club career after returning from injury.

McCarthy, whose side face Switzerland in a Euro 2020 qualifier tomorrow, added that the onus is now on Bamford to make contact if he has a desire to wear the green jersey.

During a recent Q&A session with Leeds United supporters — as reported today by the Yorkshire Evening Post — Bamford was asked about the situation but failed to provide clarity.

He said: “I spoke to Mick [McCarthy] and he asked me to basically change over nationality for the summer games and I said: ‘Look, I had a bad injury last year and I want to concentrate for the rest of the season with Leeds.’

“I am not saying no, I am just concentrating on Leeds. I haven’t closed any doors. I have not said yes, I have not said no.”

Bamford, who was previously on the books at Chelsea, joined Leeds United from Middlesbrough in July 2018. He has scored 14 goals in 31 games for the Elland Road outfit.

