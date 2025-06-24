Full Barbarians squad confirmed to face Springboks

SAM CANE, THE New Zealand captain sent off in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final loss to South Africa, is in the Barbarians squad to face the Springboks in Cape Town on Saturday.

The 33-year-old flanker has since quit Test rugby after 104 appearances for the All Blacks and moved to Japan, where he plays for Tokyo Sungoliath.

A couple of Ireland Test centurions, prop Cian Healy and flanker Peter O’Mahony, who ended their international careers this year, are also in a 23-man squad for the exhibition match.

Advertisement

New Zealander Robbie Deans will coach the Barbarians, who will play in South Africa for the first time and are seeking a fifth victory in nine matches against the record four-time world champions.

Squad

Forwards: Josh Beehre, John Ricky Riccitelli, Hoskins Sotutu (all Auckland Blues), Cian Healy (Leinster), Will Collier (Castres), Hassane Kolingar (Racing 92), Paul Alo-Emile (Stade Francais), Camille Chat (Lyon), David Ribbans (Toulon), Ruben van Herdeen (Stormers), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Sam Cane (Tokyo Sungoliath), Shannon Frizell (Toshiba), Lachlan Boshier (Wild Knights)

Backs: Melvyn Jaminet, Leicester Faingaʻanuku (both Toulon), Tawera Kerr Barlow (La Rochelle), Santiago Arata Perrone (Castres), Josh Jacomb (Waikato Chiefs), Peter Umaga-Jensen (Hurricanes), Mark Telea (Auckland Blues), Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Highlanders), Joe Marchant (Stade Francais)

Coach: Robbie Deans (NZL)

– © AFP 2025