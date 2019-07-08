Barcelona recreate iconic away kit to mark 40 years of La Masia

BARCELONA HAVE UNVEILED a new yellow away kit for the 2019-20 season to commemorate 40 years of their famous La Masia academy.

Philippe Coutinho in the new Barcelona away kit.

La Masia has been the base for Barca’s top young talents since 1979 and the club have returned to an iconic look to mark the anniversary.

The yellow strip has a Blaugrana sash and is similar in design to the away kit worn in 1979.

Barcelona's new away kit. Source: FC Barcelona

The original design sported by Johan Cruyff. Source: EMPICS Sport

Barca star Sergi Roberto said: “It is not an accident that La Masia has given the world so many great players.

“It is a special place with a unique philosophy and I am pleased this new away kit highlights the academy. Forty years of work at La Masia really is something worth celebrating.”

