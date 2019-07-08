This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barcelona recreate iconic away kit to mark 40 years of La Masia

The yellow strip has a Blaugrana sash and is similar in design to the away kit worn in 1979.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Jul 2019, 11:49 AM
BARCELONA HAVE UNVEILED a new yellow away kit for the 2019-20 season to commemorate 40 years of their famous La Masia academy.

philippecoutinho-cropped_1v08n6gic3u561sj61sowq8ezb Philippe Coutinho in the new Barcelona away kit.

La Masia has been the base for Barca’s top young talents since 1979 and the club have returned to an iconic look to mark the anniversary.

The yellow strip has a Blaugrana sash and is similar in design to the away kit worn in 1979.

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 11.46.44 Barcelona's new away kit. Source: FC Barcelona

Soccer - UEFA Cup - Semi Final Second Leg - Liverpool v Barcelona The original design sported by Johan Cruyff. Source: EMPICS Sport

Barca star Sergi Roberto said: “It is not an accident that La Masia has given the world so many great players.

“It is a special place with a unique philosophy and I am pleased this new away kit highlights the academy. Forty years of work at La Masia really is something worth celebrating.”

