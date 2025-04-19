Barca make stunning comeback, Harry Kane set to end trophy wait

Updated at 18.27

BARCELONA PULLED off a stunning comeback from two goals down to beat Celta Vigo 4-3 on Saturday and move seven points clear of Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

The Catalans trailed 3-1 inside the final half-hour after a Borja Iglesias hat-trick for the visitors, but Dani Olmo scored and then Raphinha struck twice, including a 98th-minute penalty, to snatch three essential points for the leaders.

Champions Real Madrid, second, host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, with a Clasico showdown still to come in May.

“This is football, we really wanted to win, maybe we weren’t at our best (earlier in the game), but the response from the team, and the fans pushed us on… we deserved it,” Olmo told DAZN.

“These are three points that take us closer to our objective; they’re important and we have to continue.”

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick, who railed against his team’s intense schedule on Friday, rested teenage star Lamine Yamal for the first time in 2025, although he was later needed from the bench after Iglesias’ treble.

The Catalans took the lead after 12 minutes when Ferran Torres, starting in place of the 17-year-old, strolled into space and, with the defence standing off, drilled past Vicente Guaita from the edge of the box.

Celta Vigo swiftly hit back, skewering Barcelona’s high defensive line three minutes later.

Pablo Duran escaped on the right with the defence stranded, and his cross was turned home by Iglesias into an empty net, after goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny dived fruitlessly to try to intercept the ball.

Raphinha whistled over a free-kick, and La Liga’s top goalscorer, Robert Lewandowski, hammered wildly off-target as the Catalans looked to restore their lead.

At the other end, Szczesny made a double save from Ilaix Moriba and Iker Losada.

Celta, seventh in La Liga and in contention for European football next season, were finding plenty of joy going forward.

Claudio Giraldez’s team took the lead early in the second half after a mistake by Frenkie de Jong, who ceded possession sloppily in a dangerous area, allowing Iglesias to find an angle and drive a low effort beyond the reach of Szczesny.

With Barcelona on the attack, Celta hit them again with Sergio Carreira playing Iglesias into an ocean of space behind the high line. The striker galloped through and beat the retreating Szczesny with ease.

- Riveting comeback -

Inspired by substitutes Yamal and Olmo, Barcelona battled back, showing the attacking verve their rivals Real Madrid lacked in midweek as they sought their own comeback against Arsenal in the Champions League.

Advertisement

Raphinha nudged a pass through for Olmo to beat Guaita and rouse the Olympic stadium crowd from its stupor.

Four minutes later, the Brazilian winger scored himself, heading home as Yamal crossed into the danger area from the right flank.

Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza could have struck for Celta Vigo in the 90th minute, but headed wide from point-blank range.

Eventually, Barcelona were awarded a penalty in the 96th minute after a VAR review when Olmo was clumsily clattered from behind by Yoel Lago.

With Lewandowski replaced, Raphinha took responsibility and hammered into the top-right corner to earn his team a dramatic and potentially vital victory.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling… we scored three, which few teams can do (here), but it feels bad,” said Celta’s Duran.

“We have to be proud of our team, we came here with personality, played well, had a good plan and carried it out — but for small details it got away from us.”

Harry Kane and Kingsley Coman celebrate.Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Harry Kane scored his 24th league goal of the season as Bayern Munich romped to a 4-0 win at Heidenheim on Saturday, moving the German giants ever closer to the Bundesliga title.

Kane joined Konrad Laimer, Kingsley Coman and Joshua Kimmich on the scoresheet.

The victory took Bayern nine points clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who play at St Pauli on Sunday.

"It was a very important step towards the title," Kimmich told Sky Germany.

"We're now nine points ahead -- and Leverkusen have to win. But we're not really looking at them. We have to win at least two more games to secure the title."

Stung by Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final elimination at Inter Milan, Bayern were ruthless. Kane, still seeking a first team trophy of his career, took the ball on the turn and lashed home with 12 minutes gone.

The England captain, who joined Bayern in the summer of 2023, now has 60 goals in his first 60 Bundesliga games.

Seven minutes later, Laimer latched onto a clever Serge Gnabry pass and clipped the ball past Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin Mueller.

Coman was on hand to tap in after Mueller saved a shot from Raphael Guerreiro on 36 minutes. Kimmich then cut the ball into the corner from a Guerreiro pass with 56 minutes gone, sealing the result with just his second goal in his 46th game for Bayern this season.

Bayern could clinch what would be their 34th German title as early as next week if results go their way.

RB Leipzig's top-four hopes took a hit with a 1-1 home draw against last-placed Holstein Kiel.

Japanese striker Shuto Machino put the visitors in front a minute before half-time, with Leipzig equalising from the spot through Benjamin Sesko with 74 minutes gone when Lois Openda was felled in the box.

Openda looked to have scored with a curling, long-range effort with 13 minutes remaining, but the Belgian was flagged for offside.

Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi collided with Kiel's Steven Skrzybski midway through the second half and was stretchered from the field.

Mainz, however, failed to take advantage of Leipzig's struggles, drawing 2-2 at home against Wolfsburg despite leading for most of the match.

Wolfsburg veteran Maximilian Arnold gave his side the lead after just three minutes but Mainz wrestled control back with two goals in four first-half minutes through Lee Jae-sung and Dominik Kohr.

Denis Vavro headed Wolfsburg level in the final minute, denting Mainz's chance of a first-ever Champions League qualification in their history.

Freiburg also boosted their European hopes with a 3-2 win over Hoffenheim, with Lucas Hoeler scoring a brace.

Freiburg sit fifth, a point behind Leipzig and one ahead of Mainz, in sixth.

Werder Bremen beat Bochum 1-0 thanks to a goal from Mitchell Weiser, helping their own European chances while deepening their opponents' relegation woes.

Bochum, who have beaten Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund this season, sit second-to-last and are nine points from safety with four games remaining.

Later on Saturday, Union Berlin host Stuttgart. Heidenheim's loss means Union can guarantee top-flight football next season by avoiding defeat.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain stayed on course to complete the Ligue 1 season without losing a game as the Champions League semi-finalists beat struggling Le Havre 2-1 on Saturday.

Desire Doue and Goncalo Ramos scored the goals for PSG, either side of half-time at the Parc des Princes, as coach Luis Enrique changed almost his entire starting line-up following the midweek European clash with Aston Villa.

PSG had already secured a fourth successive Ligue 1 title before this game, and their 10th consecutive league win leaves them on 77 points with five matches remaining.

No side has ever completed an entire French top-flight campaign unbeaten.

– © AFP 2025