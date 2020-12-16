BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 16 December 2020
Advertisement

Barcelona reignite title bid with defeat of league leaders at Camp Nou

Real Sociedad were beaten 2-1 in Barcelona.

By AFP Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 10:50 PM
13 minutes ago 597 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5302686
Frankie De Jong celebrates his goal.
Image: Joan Monfort
Frankie De Jong celebrates his goal.
Frankie De Jong celebrates his goal.
Image: Joan Monfort

BARCELONA REIGNITED THEIR La Liga title push on Wednesday when they came back from a goal down to defeat Real Sociedad 2-1.

The win allowed Barcelona to move six points off the top of the table whereas defeat meant Sociedad lost their place as leaders to be replaced by Atletico Madrid.

However, Barca did it the hard way.

Sociedad, without a point at Barcelona in 25 years, took the lead through Willian Jose in the 26th minute.

Jordi Alba levelled four minutes later with Frenkie de Jong adding the second just before the break.

Under-siege Barca coach Ronald Koeman played in the team which last yielded a home point to Sociedad in 1995.

The Dutchman was fearing the worst when Willian Jose scored with his right foot from close range after a Portu corner.

Alba’s equaliser arrived on the half-hour mark after a fine interchange of passes between Antoine Griezmann and Pedri.

French star Griezmann hit the bar six minutes later after taking the ball past Sociedad keeper Alex Remiro.

De Jong then gave Barca a 42nd-minute lead with a right-foot drive for his first goal since February.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The goal, however, was only allowed after a VAR consultation for a possible offside.

Griezmann had back-to-back chances to increase the lead early in the second period.

Lionel Messi required treatment on a calf injury as the second half wound down before Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen denied Willian Jose from long range and then Alexander Isak.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hailed Karim Benzema as the best centre-forward in French history after his match-winning double against Athletic Bilbao put them into third place, level on points with Atletico and Sociedad.

Bilbao’s Ander Capa had cancelled out Toni Kroos’s thumping strike before Benzema, 32, struck twice late on, heading home a cross with 16 minutes remaining and finishing clinically in stoppage time from Luka Modric’s pass.

Afterwards Zidane had no hesitation in declaring Benzema as France’s best ever centre-forward, putting him at the top of a list that includes Thierry Henry, Kylian Mbappe, Jean-Pierre Papin and Just Fontaine.

“For me, he’s the best — it’s very clear,” said Zidane, the French midfield legend who won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 with Les Bleus.

“He’s proved it — he’s played at Real Madrid for a very long time, he has more than 500 appearances, all his goals… his record, all he’s accomplished here speaks for itself,” Zidane added.

 © – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie