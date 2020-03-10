Barcelona will face Napoli in an empty Camp Nou next week

A THIRD CHAMPIONS League last 16 tie will be played behind closed doors as Barcelona have announced their second leg against Napoli next week will be closed to fans.

Italian authorities placed the whole country in a lockdown situation last night in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19. Both away trips for Napoli and Atalanta (against Valencia this evening) will go ahead in front of empty stadia, as will PSG v Dortmund in Paris tomorrow.

The Champions League match scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, between FC Barcelona and Napoli, will be played at Camp Nou behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/4uceIGrobY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 10, 2020 Source: FC Barcelona /Twitter

Barca drew the first leg in Italy 1-1, but will have to navigate the 18 March second leg in front of almost 100,000 empty seats.