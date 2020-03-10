This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barcelona will face Napoli in an empty Camp Nou next week

It is the third Champions League match to be played behind closed doors due to Covid-19.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 10:16 AM
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

A THIRD CHAMPIONS League last 16 tie will be played behind closed doors as Barcelona have announced their second leg against Napoli next week will be closed to fans.

Italian authorities placed the whole country in a lockdown situation last night in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19. Both away trips for Napoli and Atalanta (against Valencia this evening) will go ahead in front of empty stadia, as will PSG v Dortmund in Paris tomorrow.

Barca drew the first leg in Italy 1-1, but will have to navigate the 18 March second leg in front of almost 100,000 empty seats.

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

