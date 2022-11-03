Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 3 November 2022
Barcelona's Pique announces retirement after decorated career

The veteran defender bows out with three Champions League titles for his childhood club.

54 minutes ago 2,359 Views 6 Comments
Gerard Pique.
Image: Xavi Urgeles

BARCELONA’S GERARD Pique announced his retirement on Thursday after a decorated career.

“Saturday’s match (against Almeria) will be my last at the Camp Nou,” the 35-year-old posted on Twitter.

The veteran defender bows out with three Champions League titles for his childhood club and the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 with Spain.

“I wanted to tell you that I’ve decided the moment has come to end this journey,” he said in a video clip of the star watching images of himself as a small boy wearing the Barcelona shirt, or chasing after autographs.

“There’s no other team after Barca,” he added.

“I’m going to become a super fan, I’ll be supporting the team and pass on my love for Barca to my son.”

“And sooner or later, I’ll be back,” he concluded.

Arriving at the Camp Nou aged 10 Pique left his home city for Manchester United’s academy in 2004, winning a first Champions League trophy under then manager Alex Ferguson in 2008.

He then returned to Catalonia, helping Barca to eight La Liga crowns, seven Copas del Rey and three Champions League titles in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

© Agence France-Presse

AFP

