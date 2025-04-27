Barcelona edge Real Madrid in extra-time to win Copa del Rey

BARCELONA DEFENDER JULES Kounde struck deep in extra-time to decide a gripping Copa del Rey Clasico final on Saturday in Seville, earning his side a 3-2 win over rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalans, aiming for a quadruple this season, won the first major trophy of Hansi Flick’s reign as coach and a record-extending 32nd Spanish cup in dramatic fashion.

Pedri sent Barcelona ahead at La Cartuja but two Real Madrid goals in seven second-half minutes, from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, pulled the Spanish and European champions level.

However, Ferran Torres struck in the 84th minute to take the game to extra-time and Kounde drilled home to win it for the La Liga leaders.

Substitute Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger was sent off in the final seconds for appearing to throw an object onto the pitch towards the referee.

Madrid, who started with top scorer Mbappe on the bench after an ankle injury, suffered an early setback when left-back Ferland Mendy, playing his first game for six weeks, suffered a thigh injury.

Carlo Ancelotti sent on Fran Garcia in his place, with the job of shackling Barcelona’s dazzling teenage winger Lamine Yamal.

The 17-year-old Spain star, who dyed his hair blond for the game, burst past him with ease as Barca threatened Thibaut Courtois’ goal increasingly.

The Catalans, who won the first two Clasicos this season in La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, scoring nine goals in the process, controlled the ball.

They took the lead after 28 minutes, Pedri placing the ball into the top corner with precision and power from the edge of the box.

It was a sensational goal, starting with a smart Pau Cubarsi interception in his own half.

Pedri spread the play out to Yamal on the right, who cut inside and held the ball up until the Canary Islander reached the box and had a sight of goal.

PEDRI!!! 😱😱😱



An unbelievable strike from the midfielder to give Barcelona the lead in this El Clásico Copa del Rey final! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/DOGSwly2He — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 26, 2025

Madrid had been focussed on defending but Barcelona’s opener brought them out of their shell — and also brought Mbappe off the bench to warm up.

Jude Bellingham started and finished a superb move but was offside, and Vinicius Junior would have won a penalty as Inigo Martinez hacked him down but had also strayed off in the build-up.

Barcelona could have doubled their lead, with Dani Olmo’s corner evading several players and bouncing off the far post, with Cubarsi unable to get there as Dani Ceballos held him back.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea was lenient with some heated Madrid tackles, perhaps cowed by Friday’s drama as the Spanish champions seethed at his pre-match comments denouncing attacks on officials by the club’s television channel.

Madrid sent Mbappe on for Rodrygo Goes at half-time and soon they began to work Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny with Vinicius and Mbappe coming close.

- End to end -

Mbappe pulled Madrid level almost on his own in the 70th minute.

The striker surged forward and was brought down on the edge of the box by Frenkie de Jong. Mbappe took the free-kick himself and fired a low effort in off the post.

Seven minutes later Madrid took the lead, Tchouameni finding space to head home Arda Guler’s corner past the helpless Szczesny.

Barcelona responded when Yamal played a delicious pass over the top for Torres, which drew both Rudiger and Courtois, but the Spaniard got there first and rolled home.

Controversy unsurprisingly reared its head before the match headed to extra-time.

Barcelona clamoured for a penalty when Rudiger appeared to bring down Torres, and then were awarded one deep in stoppage time as Raphinha tumbled under pressure from Raul Asencio.

However the referee, called to review the incident by VAR, overturned his decision and booked the Brazilian for diving.

Jules Koundé late in extra time!!! 🔵🔴



That may well be the goal that wins the Copa del Rey for Barcelona! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qU4GenGaur — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 26, 2025

In extra-time Barcelona were ascendent and probed for a potential winner.

They eventually found it when Kounde intercepted an uncharacteristically loose Luka Modric pass and beat Courtois with a powerful low effort from outside the box, sparking wild celebrations.

Rudiger’s dismissal and Madrid’s pre-match histrionics regarding the refereeing team will ensure the repercussions run on — and the teams meet again in La Liga in May which could decide the title race.

– © AFP 2025