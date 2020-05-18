Barry Bennell charged with nine sexual offences

FORMER FOOTBALL COACH Barry Bennell has been charged with nine sexual offences.

Bennell, who is being held at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire on a 30-year sentence for abuse of 12 boys, appeared via videolink at Warrington Magistrates’ Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the charges against the 66-year-old, also known by his new name Richard Jones, relate to two complainants.

A review was conducted into a file of evidence from Cheshire Police “relating to allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse”, leading to the CPS’ decision to charge.

Geoff Fryar, head of the Complex Casework Unit of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said on Monday: “The Crown Prosecution Service can confirm that Richard Jones, aka Barry Bennell, today (18/5/2020) appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court via video link from HMP Littlehey.

“At the hearing Jones, 66, was charged with nine sexual offences in relation to two complainants.

“The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Bennell, a former football coach, after reviewing a file of evidence from Cheshire Police relating to allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse.”