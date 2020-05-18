This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 18 May, 2020
Barry Bennell charged with nine sexual offences

The 66-year-old former coach appeared in court by video link.

By The42 Team Monday 18 May 2020, 9:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,531 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5102271
FORMER FOOTBALL COACH Barry Bennell has been charged with nine sexual offences.

Bennell, who is being held at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire on a 30-year sentence for abuse of 12 boys, appeared via videolink at Warrington Magistrates’ Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the charges against the 66-year-old, also known by his new name Richard Jones, relate to two complainants.

A review was conducted into a file of evidence from Cheshire Police “relating to allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse”, leading to the CPS’ decision to charge.

Geoff Fryar, head of the Complex Casework Unit of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said on Monday: “The Crown Prosecution Service can confirm that Richard Jones, aka Barry Bennell, today (18/5/2020) appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court via video link from HMP Littlehey. 

“At the hearing Jones, 66, was charged with nine sexual offences in relation to two complainants.

“The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Bennell, a former football coach, after reviewing a file of evidence from Cheshire Police relating to allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse.”

The42 Team

