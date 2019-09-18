This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Double setback for Leinster as Daly and Frawley hit with pre-season injuries

Daly has been ruled out for up to five months after knee surgery.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 10:11 AM
1 hour ago 1,537 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4813999
Daly had featured prominently for Leinster during pre-season.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Daly had featured prominently for Leinster during pre-season.
Daly had featured prominently for Leinster during pre-season.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BARRY DALY HAS been struck down by another deeply frustrating injury setback after the Leinster winger was forced to undergo surgery on a knee ligament problem sustained during pre-season. 

Daly, who has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, will now miss up to five months of the 2019/20 campaign having gone under the knife this week.

The 26-year-old had featured prominently during Leinster’s pre-season schedule and the timing of the setback could not be more unfortunate for Daly, who was set to play a big role during the World Cup period.

In a further disappointing update issued by the Pro14 champions this morning, Ciaran Frawley is also set to miss the first two months of the season after picking up an ankle ligament injury during the pre-season win over Northampton Saints last week.

The out-half had a procedure this week and Leinster say he will be out of action for six to eight weeks. 

Leo Cullen’s side get their Pro14 title defence underway against Benetton on Saturday 28 September.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie