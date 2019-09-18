Double setback for Leinster as Daly and Frawley hit with pre-season injuries

BARRY DALY HAS been struck down by another deeply frustrating injury setback after the Leinster winger was forced to undergo surgery on a knee ligament problem sustained during pre-season.

Daly, who has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, will now miss up to five months of the 2019/20 campaign having gone under the knife this week.

The 26-year-old had featured prominently during Leinster’s pre-season schedule and the timing of the setback could not be more unfortunate for Daly, who was set to play a big role during the World Cup period.

In a further disappointing update issued by the Pro14 champions this morning, Ciaran Frawley is also set to miss the first two months of the season after picking up an ankle ligament injury during the pre-season win over Northampton Saints last week.

The out-half had a procedure this week and Leinster say he will be out of action for six to eight weeks.

Leo Cullen’s side get their Pro14 title defence underway against Benetton on Saturday 28 September.

