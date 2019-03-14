This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brilliant start to the day for Geraghty and JP with double at Cheltenham

Defi Du Seuil and SIre Du Berlais took the opening two races on the third day.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 2:32 PM
50 minutes ago 1,116 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4541963

JOCKEY BARRY GERAGHTY and owner JP McManus have enjoyed a terrific start to Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival with victories in the opening two races.

2019 Cheltenham Festival - St Patrick's Thursday - Cheltenham Racecourse Barry Geraghty celebrates with Defi Du Seuill and trainer Philip Hobb. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Favourties Defi Du Seuil and Sire Du Berlais both obliged for trainers Philip Hobbs and Gordon Elliott respectively.

There was a thrilling finish to the opener in the JLT Novice’s Chase with 3-1 shot Defi Du Seuil taking it for Geraghty in the latest instalment of a great developing rivalry with Lostintranslation.

In January Lostintranslation had triumphed when the pair met at Cheltenham, Defi Du Seuil gained revenge in Sandown last month and was first past the post again this afternoon.

Lostintranslation made all the running with Mengli Khan also challenging strongly before Defi Du Seuil came up on their outside on the run-in and prevailed by a length and a half. That marked Geraghty’s 30th Festival winner and a second for Defi Du Seuil after a 2017 victory in the Triumph Hurdle.

Geraghty didn’t have to wait long for another success as Sire Du Berlais claimed the second in the Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle at 4-1.

It was a superb display by Geraghty in a huge battle for supremacy. Cuneo was in pole position heading to the last for Rachael Blackmore but ended up in fourth with Sire Du Berlais charging through to win narrowly from Tobefair in second and Not Many Left in third.

1.30pm – JLT Novices’ Chase Result

1. Defi Du Seuil (Barry Geraghty) 3-1 fav
2. Lostintranslation (Robbie Power) 4-1
3. Mengli Khan (Jack Kennedy) 9-1

2.10pm – Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle Result

1. Sire Du Berlais (Barry Geraghty) 4-1 fav
2. Tobefair (Thomas Bellamy) 40-1
3. Not Many Left (Mark Walsh) 16-1
4. Cuneo (Rachael Blackmore) 12-1

