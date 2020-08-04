This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 22 °C Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Champion jockey Geraghty to release his memoir 'True Colours' in October

Geraghty retired from jump racing last month.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 2:08 PM
31 minutes ago 251 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5167183
Barry Geraghty celebrates after winning the 2020 Champion Hurdle with Epatante.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Barry Geraghty celebrates after winning the 2020 Champion Hurdle with Epatante.
Barry Geraghty celebrates after winning the 2020 Champion Hurdle with Epatante.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

GRAND NATIONAL AND Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Barry Geraghty has announced his memoir True Colours will be released in October.

Geraghty brought the curtain down on a glittering career as a jockey last month when he retired at the age of 40.

The Irish champion jockey in 2000 and 2004, Geraghty is the second most successful rider in Cheltenham Festival history with 43 wins, behind only his compatriot Ruby Walsh.

He has ridden nearly 2,000 winners including five Champion Chases, four Champion Hurdles, two Gold Cups, two Stayers’ Hurdles, an Irish Grand National and the 2003 Grand National on board Monty’s Pass.

Written with The42′s Niall Kelly, who has previously worked on the critically acclaimed sports memoirs The Choice by Philly McMahon and Fighter by Andy Lee, True Colours will be published by Gill Books on 23 October with a simultaneous publication in the UK by Headline.

“Over the years I have been asked many times to write a book, but it never felt right. Having thankfully come through my career all in one piece, I feel that I have a story worth telling,” said Geraghty.

“True Colours is a book about self-belief and how putting 110% into something you’re passionate about can make dreams happen. It is about finding the balance between chasing the highs and managing the lows, something we have to manage in all our lives to one extent or another.

“I hope people will enjoy the read and maybe even gain some personal insight from what I have learned about life through my racing career.”

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

