Claire Melia in action for Ireland against France in their FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers game on Thursday
Ireland suffer 125-24 defeat in EuroBasket qualifier

James Weldon’s side always faced an uphill task against the Olympic silver medallists France.
9.23pm, 6 Feb 2025

IRELAND SUFFERED a disappointing 125-24 defeat against France in their FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers game on Thursday.

James Weldon’s side always faced an uphill task against the Olympic silver medallists ranked third in the world.

France had eight of the 12 players who lost by a single point to the USA in last year’s Olympic final in their squad today.

The task became even more difficult after the French had established a 37-7 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Valeriane Ayayi contributed eight points and three rebounds, while Ireland scored through a pair of Claire Melia layups and a trio of free throws from Hazel Finn.

A Michelle Clarke layup and free throws from Melia and Finn added to Ireland’s tally, but France took a commanding 64-16 half-time lead.

The French continued to dominate and were 98-18 ahead by the end of the third quarter.

Áine O’Connor and Sorcha Tiernan were on target in the fourth quarter, but it was largely one-way traffic as France saw out the victory comfortably.

Ireland conclude their Group E campaign against Latvia in the National Basketball Arena on Sunday, tipping off at 5pm.

The match will be live on the TG4 Player and App.

