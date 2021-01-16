BE PART OF THE TEAM

Bohemians pull off significant coup with signing of Bastien Hery

The former Limerick and Waterford midfielder is a ‘high-quality’ player, according to Keith Long.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 1:10 PM
Bastien Hery (left) pictured during Linfield's Europa League clash with Floriana last year.
Image: Brian Little/INPHO
BASTIEN HERY WILL be back in the League of Ireland for 2021.

Having been linked with several Premier Division clubs in recent weeks, the French-born midfielder has committed to Bohemians.

Hery was previously one of the domestic game’s top midfielders, as evidenced by his inclusion in the PFAI Team of the Year in 2018.

His time in Irish football began in 2017 with a season at Limerick, before he embarked on an 18-month spell with Waterford.

The 28-year-old joins Bohs from Linfield, where he was a Northern Irish Premiership winner last year. He also made 11 European appearances for the Belfast club. 

“Bastien played a significant role in our European campaign and title success last season and he leaves the club with the very best wishes of all of us,” Linfield manager David Healy said.

“I want to thank Bastien for his contribution during his time at the club and I want to wish him every success in his new challenge with Bohemians.”

Hery, who was a youth international for France, began his career in the academy at Paris St-Germain. From there he moved to England and had spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Rochdale, Carlisle United and Accrington Stanley.

He’s now a senior international for Madagascar, having won two caps for the African island nation – for whom he qualifies through his grandmother – towards the end of last year.

A first outing in a friendly against Burkina Faso was followed by a competitive debut in a 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier defeat to an Ivory Coast side that included the likes of Serge Aurier, Nicolas Pepe and Gervinho. 

“Bastien is a high-quality player with great experience, ability and personality,” said Bohemians manager Keith Long, who guided the Gypsies to a second-placed finish in 2020.

“We are a young team and I believe these are some of the attributes we need to help us progress.”

